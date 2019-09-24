शहर चुनें

यूपी: वित्तीय अनियमितता के आरोपों से घिरे रुहेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति और वित्त अधिकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 04:25 PM IST
रुहेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय
रुहेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली स्थित रुहेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रोफेसर अनिल शुक्ल और वित्त अधिकारी सुरेश चंद्र मिश्र वित्तीय अनियमितता के आरोपों में फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं। आरोप है कि उनके कार्यकाल में 150 करोड़ रुपये की वित्तीय अनियमितताएं हुई हैं।
कुलपति और वित्त अधिकारी पर आरोप लगे हैं कि उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान विश्विद्यालय का पैसा पीएनबी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस कंपनी में लगाया गया है, जबकि ये पैसा किसी राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंक में जमा किया जाना चाहिए।
bareily news rohilkhand university rohilkhand university news
