शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Railway

जंक्शन पर चला स्वच्छता अभियान

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 02:19 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बरेली। रेलवे के स्वच्छता पखवाड़े में तीसरे दिन यात्रियों को जंक्शन पर गंदगी फैलाने पर पांच सौ रुपये जुर्माना भरने की चेतावनी दी गई। ट्रेनों और प्लेटफॉर्म पर यात्रियों को प्लास्टिक और थर्माकोल का उपयोग न करने की सलाह दी गई। जंक्शन पर सीएमआई संजीव दुबे, स्टेशन अधीक्षक सत्यवीर सिंह, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक राजीव श्रीवास्तव आदि ने यात्रियों से पर्यावरण संरक्षण की अपील की।
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

ग्रेजुएशन के बाद नौकरी ढूंढ़ रही थीं मिया खलीफा, फिर जानें क्यों एडल्ट स्टार बनने का लिया फैसला

18 सितंबर 2019

मिया खलीफा
बीबीसी के एंकर के साथ मिया खलीफा
मिया खलीफा
मिया खलीफा
Bollywood

ग्रेजुएशन के बाद नौकरी ढूंढ़ रही थीं मिया खलीफा, फिर जानें क्यों एडल्ट स्टार बनने का लिया फैसला

18 सितंबर 2019

रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में नीलम भाटिया (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

एक मां की दर्दभरी कहानी, जिसे पिता की मौत के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ गया बेटा

18 सितंबर 2019

Mamata banerjee meets Jashodaben
India News

...और कोलकाता में जशोदाबेन को देखते ही दौड़ पड़ीं ममता बनर्जी, उपहार में भेंट की साड़ी

18 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
वैज्ञानिक डॉ. बृज लाल अत्री
Shimla

हिमाचल के इस वैज्ञानिक ने एक पौधे पर उगा दिए गेंदे के 865 फूल, बनाया रिकॉर्ड, देखें तस्वीरें

18 सितंबर 2019

हस्तरेखा
Palmistry

हथेली पर त्रिकोण का निशान बनना अच्छा, जानिए ऐसे ही 5 शुभ संकेत

18 सितंबर 2019

नासा का एलआरओ
Education

Chandrayaan 2: क्या है नासा का LRO, जो चांद से भेजेगा विक्रम लैंडर की तस्वीर

18 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
railway
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट का रिकॉर्ड अर्धशतक, भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हराकर टी-20 सीरीज में बनाई 1-0 की बढ़त

18 सितंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 12 रन बनाकर भी छाए रोहित शर्मा, इस वजह से हो रही है चर्चा

18 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

तीन जगह धमाके करने जा रहे थे आतंकी, बंगलूरू के 'ट्रैफिक' ने नाकाम किए थे मंसूबे

18 सितंबर 2019

Samri
Bollywood

भीड़ में खो गया रामसे बंधुओं का 'दरिंदा', कभी 'सामरी' को देख खौफ से थर्रा जाते थे लोग

18 सितंबर 2019

lucky ali
Bollywood

पिता महमूद की तरह नाम नहीं कमा पाए लकी अली, 25 साल छोटी लड़की से की तीसरी शादी

18 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमेरिका, भारत और पाकिस्तान की वायुसेना
India News

बढ़ रही है भारतीय वायुसेना की ताकत, चिनूक, अपाचे और राफेल करेंगे देश की निगहबानी

18 सितंबर 2019

रामसे ब्रदर्स
Bollywood

'दो गज जमीन के नीचे' से शुरू हुआ था रामसे ब्रदर्स के बनाए खौफ का सफर

18 सितंबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

19 सितंबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा का गुरुवार का दिन

18 सितंबर 2019

Raveena Tandon welcomes new baby
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन के घर आया 'नन्हा मेहमान', सोशल मीडिया पर खुद शेयर की तस्वीरें

18 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रमा की सतह (फाइल फोटो)
Education

चंद्रयान 2: चांद पर कैसे हो रही है रात, अंधेरे से कितनी दूर है विक्रम लैंडर? देखें तस्वीर

18 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भाजपा नेता स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य
Bareilly

यूपी: भाजपा नेता का अजीबोगरीब बयान- विपक्षियों ने छोड़े सांड, सड़कों पर लोगों की ले रहे जान

पीलीभीत जनपद के प्रभारी मंत्री स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य ने एक प्रेसवार्ता में अजीबोगरीब बयान दिया है। उन्होंने ये बयान तब दिया जो जब वो केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की उपलब्धियां गिना रहे थे।

18 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
religion
Bareilly

पितरों की शांति के लिए अस्थि कलश आज होंगे विसर्जित

19 सितंबर 2019

e-cigrate
Bareilly

यहां तो हुक्का बार कर रहे युवाओं की जिंदगी बर्बाद

19 सितंबर 2019

district hospital
Bareilly

प्रभारी मंत्री का खौफ: रात में अफसर पहुंचे जिला अस्पताल

19 सितंबर 2019

setalight flyover
Bareilly

सेटेलाइट फ्लाईओवर- शासन जब पूछेगा तो बता देंगे कितना खर्च आएगा

19 सितंबर 2019

political
Bareilly

भाजपा में शामिल होंगे डॉ. सत्येंद्र सिंह

19 सितंबर 2019

sangathan
Bareilly

शिक्षामित्र संघ में केपी सिंह फिर से जिलाध्यक्ष बने

19 सितंबर 2019

religion
Bareilly

142 दिन बाद धनु राशि में सीधी चाल चले शनि

19 सितंबर 2019

bjp
Bareilly

भाजपा सेवा मेला

19 सितंबर 2019

other
Bareilly

‘गैरकानूनी शादी करके भी सौतन के खिलाफ बीएसए ने नहीं की कार्रवाई’

19 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

विनेश फोगाट ने विश्व कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में जीता मेडल, टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 के लिए हुईं क्वालीफाई

भारत की स्टार महिला पहलवान विनेश फोगाट ने विश्व कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया है। मेडल जीतने के साथ ही विनेश फोगाट ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 के लिए भी क्वालीफाई कर लिया है।

18 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़ 4:23

प्रयागराज में गंगा-यमुना ने मचाई तबाही, हजारों परिवार बेघर, बिगड़ते हालात में मांगी गई सेना की मदद

18 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 4:01

ट्रेन बजाती है 11 तरह के हॉर्न, जानिए इन सभी का सटीक मतलब

18 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह 2:21

अमित शाह का राहुल गांधी से सवाल- विकास चाहते हो तो देश हित में मोदी के फैसलों का विरोध क्यों ?

18 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:05

क्या होती है ई-सिगरेट जिस पर सरकार ने लगाया है बैन

18 सितंबर 2019

Related

IMA
Bareilly

आईएमए विवाद- सुबह वापस लिया और रात में फिर सौंपा इस्तीफा

19 सितंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

जिला अस्पताल में महिला से छेड़खानी, आरोपी दबोचा

19 सितंबर 2019

religion
Bareilly

‘इंद्रियों को भक्ति मार्ग पर ले जाना ही गोवर्धन लीला का रहस्य’

19 सितंबर 2019

education
Bareilly

बरेली कॉलेज: फिलहाल, फर्जी एडमिशन निरस्त नहीं होंगे

19 सितंबर 2019

ivRI underpass
Bareilly

आईवीआरआई अंडरपास- काम होता रहेगा पूरा.. मंत्री जी शनिवार को कर जाएंगे उद्घाटन

19 सितंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

पत्रकार बनकर बिजली कर्मी से ठगी करने वाले दो दबोचे

19 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited