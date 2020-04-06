शहर चुनें

Bareilly

बिजली की ट्रिपिंग बढ़ी, ट्रांसफार्मर में लगी आग

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 12:33 AM IST
केबल में लगी आग।
केबल में लगी आग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
दिन भर दर्जनों बार ठप रही सप्लाई, लोग रहे परेशान

बरेली। लॉकडाउन में बिजली सिस्टम और लाइनों पर ट्रिपिंग की समस्या बढ़ती जा रही है। लाइनों पर अचानक लोड भी बढ़ा है। रविवार को पुराना बस स्टेशन के सामने एक गली में ट्रांसफार्मर की केबल फुंक गई थी, जिससे सप्लाई कई घंटे बाधित रही। किसी तरह दमकल स्टाफ ने इस पर काबू पाया।
रविवार को पूरे दिन दर्जनों दफा ट्रिपिंग होने से लोग परेशान हुए। पिछले कई दिनों से यह सिलसिला जारी है। ट्रिपिंग के साथ ही ओवरलोडिंग समस्या भी बढ़ रही है। पुराना बस स्टेशन के सामने गली में एक ट्रांसफार्मर की केबल में आग लग गई, जिससे कई घंटे क्षेत्र की सप्लाई बाधित रही। लोगों की सूचना पर पहुंची दमकल टीम ने कुछ ही देर में आग पर काबू पा लिया। गनीमत रही कि ट्रांसफार्मर नहीं फुंका। शाम करीब छह बजे सप्लाई सुचारू करा दी गई।

ट्रिपिंग क्यों हो रही है, इसकी जांच कराएंगे, क्योंकि ओवरलोडिंग की कोई समस्या नहीं है। पुराना बस अड्डे के सामने गली में लगे ट्रांसफार्मर की केबल में आग लग गई थी, लेकिन ट्रांसफार्मर सही है, जिसे शाम छह बजे शुरू करा दिया गया है।

- तारिक जलील, एसई
power tripping increased fire in transformer

