Pilibhit leopard stucks in predators tangle forest department in action

पीलीभीत: शिकारियों के खाबड़ में फंसा तेंदुआ, बचाव के लिए पहुंची वन विभाग की टीम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 12:18 PM IST
खाबड़ में फंसा तेंदुआ
खाबड़ में फंसा तेंदुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
पीलीभीत के बराही रेंज की सेल्हा बीट में शिकारियों द्वारा शिकार के लिए लगाए गए खाबड़ में मंगलवार को एक तेंदुआ के फंस जाने के कारण इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। तेंदुआ के फंसे होने की खबर मिलते ही वन विभाग के कर्मी मौके पर पहुंच गए।
उनके साथ ही पशु चिकित्सक भी मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी इस क्षेत्र में कई तरह के प्रमाण मिलते रहे हैं जिनसे शिकारियों के सक्रिय होने का पता चलता है कि। इससे पहले शिकारियों के खाबड़ में फंस कर एक अन्य तेंदुए की भी मौत हो चुकी है। 
up news bareilly news pilibhit news up pilibhit news leopard stuck tiger news
