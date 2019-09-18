शहर चुनें

आज जन सुनवाई करेंगी महिला आयोग की सदस्य

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 01:50 AM IST
बरेली। राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य रश्मि जायसवाल 18 सितंबर को पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे सर्किट हाउस में जन सुनवाई करेंगी। इसमें महिला उत्पीड़न संबंधी शिकायतों की सुनवाई होगी। जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी नीता अहिरवार ने बताया कि घरेलू हिंसा से पीड़ित महिलाएं प्रार्थनापत्र के साथ जन सुनवाई में शामिल हो सकती हैं। ब्यूरो
