चीनी मिल मजदूर संघर्ष समिति का सम्मेलन 26 को

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 02:00 AM IST
बरेली। प्रदेश की चीनी मिलों में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों का एक अक्टूबर 2018 से वेतन पुनरीक्षण करने समेत 18 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर राष्ट्रीय मजदूर कांग्रेस 23 सितंबर से मंडलीय श्रमिक सम्मेलन आयोजित करेगा। इंडियन नेशनल शुगर मिल्स वर्कस फेडरेशन के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव सतीश मेहता ने बताया कि बरेली में मंडलीय सम्मेलन 26 सितंबर को होगा। यह निर्णय लखनऊ में हुई चीनी मिल मजदूर संघर्ष समिति की बैठक में लिया गया। सम्मेलन में श्रमिकों की लंबित मांगों पर भी चर्चा की जाएगी।
