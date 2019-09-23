शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Bareilly   one dead after colliding by magic 

शाहजहांपुर: मैजिक की टक्कर से युवक की मौत, चालक फरार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 02:14 AM IST
खुटार क्षेत्र में मैजिक की टक्कर से एक युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि दो पशु घायल हो गए। खुटार के मोहल्ला देवस्थान निवासी विजय कुमार यादव रविवार शाम पशु चराने के बाद घर आ रहा था। खुटार गोला रोड पर एक तेज रफ्तार मैजिक अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर चालक के नियंत्रण से बाहर हो गया।
मैजिक चालक ने दो भैंसों का टक्कर मारने के बाद विलय यादव को कुचल दिया, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद चालक वाहन को छोड़कर भाग निकला। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम को भिजवाया।
one dead colliding magic shahjahanpur news
चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: अब एसआईटी के निशाने पर छात्रा, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी

दुष्कर्म के आरोप में स्वामी चिन्मयानंद और फिरौती मामले में युवकों को जेल भेजे जाने के बाद एसआईटी के निशाने पर छात्रा भी आ गई है। बताते हैं कि शनिवार को एसआईटी ने कोर्ट पहुंचकर न्यायिक अफसरों से दोनों मामलों को लेकर चर्चा की।

22 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: हाईकोर्ट में आज एसआईटी दाखिल करेगी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट

23 सितंबर 2019

atm
Bareilly

एटीएम बदलकर रुपये निकालते युवक गिरफ्तार, 100 ज्यादा बैंकों के कार्ड बरामद

23 सितंबर 2019

smart city
Bareilly

पब्लिक का जी भर आया तो पार्किंग का इंतजाम कराया

23 सितंबर 2019

train
Bareilly

डाटा लॉगर का रिकॉर्ड बना ड्राइवरों की बर्खास्तगी का आधार

23 सितंबर 2019

