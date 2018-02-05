अपना शहर चुनें

अब की बार नई एजेंसी करेगी विवि में दाखिला

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,बरेली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 10:16 PM IST
पिछले साल की गलती से सबक लेते हुए एमजेपी रुहेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय ने एडमिशन प्रक्रिया अभी से ही शुरू कर दी है। पिछले साल जिन बिंदुओं पर गलतियां हुई थीं उनको दुरुस्त किया जाएगा। पिछले साल वाली एजेंसी को भी हटाया जाएगा। नई एजेंसी के चुनाव की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। सोमवार को लखनऊ की दो एजेंसियों ने एडमिशन कमेटी के सामने अपने डैमो भी दिए। डैमो के लिए और एजेंसियों को भी बुलाया गया है। दरअसल पिछले साल एडमिशन प्रक्रिया आनन-फानन में ऑफलाइन से ऑनलाइन की गई। जिसके चलते कुछ खामियां भी रहीं। एजेंसी ने कई बार मेरिट गलत बनाई। प्रवेश प्रक्रिया जो अगस्त में पूरी हो जानी चाहिए थी वो सितंबर-अक्तूबर तक चली।
इस बार ऐसा न हो इसलिए एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया अभी से शुरू कर दी गई है। विवि ने समिति बना दी है, अब एजेंसियों के डैमो लेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है ताकि ऐसी एजेंसी का चुनाव हो जो पिछले साल वाली गलती न दोहराए। सोमवार को लखनऊ की दो एजेंसियों ने डैमो दिए जिसमें एक एजेंसी झांसी और कानपुर विश्वविद्यालय में प्रवेश करा चुकी है। एडमिशन प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन ही रहेगी। जुलाई तक प्रवेश पूरे करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। बारहवीं के परिणाम आते ही आवेदन प्रक्रिया भी शुरू कर दी जाएगी। हालांकि मेरिट विश्वविद्यालय तय करेंगे या कॉलेज इसपर मंथन शुरू हो गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि मेरिट निर्धारण और काउंसलिंग कॉलेज ही कराएंगे और आवेदन प्रक्रिया विश्वविद्यालय पूरी कराएगा।
