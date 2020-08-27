शहर चुनें
#मां तुझे प्रणामः नन्हे-मुन्नों ने सजधज कर किया शहीदों को सलाम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली, Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 02:24 AM IST
अन्नया गुप्ता
अन्नया गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली

‘मां तुझे प्रणाम’ अभियान के तहत आयोजित फैंसी ड्रेस प्रतियोगिताओं के परिणाम घोषित

बरेली। अमर उजाला की ओर से स्वतंत्रता दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में ‘मां तुझे प्रणाम’ अभियान के तहत आयोजित प्रतियोगिताओं के परिणाम घोषित कर दिए गए हैं। सभी प्रतिभागियों ने प्रतियोगिता में मनोयोग से हिस्सा लिया। एक से बढ़कर एक प्रविष्टियां आईं। विजेताओं के नाम घोषित करने में निर्णायकों को काफी मेहनत करना पड़ी। फैंसी ड्रेस प्रतियोगिता में सर्वश्रेष्ठ 10 तस्वीरें चुनी गईं, जो आज प्रकाशित की जा रही हैं।
अलग-अलग वर्गों एवं विषयों पर आधारित प्रतियोगिता में प्रतिभागियों ने अपने राष्ट्रप्रेम को दर्शाया। फैंसी ड्रेस प्रतियोगिता में बच्चों ने वीर सपूतों का वेश धारण कर उनके जज्बे को सलाम किया। कोरोना महामारी के कारण ऑनलाइन हुई इस प्रतियोगिता में बरेली मंडल के प्रतिभागियों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। 14 अगस्त तक सारी प्रविष्टियां आईं। निर्णायकों ने प्रतिभागियों के प्रयासों की सराहना की।
छोटे बच्चों की दुनिया निराली होती है। वे जो भी करते हैं, स्वाभाविक लगता है। प्रतियोगिता में बच्चों ने देश के ऐतिहासिक किरदारों को बहुत सुंदर ढंग से निभाया है। यह नन्हीं तस्वीरें असली किरदारों से कम नहीं। -मीनाक्षी खंडेलवाल, डायरेक्टर, आईआईएफटी, बरेली।
फैंसी ड्रेस प्रतियोगिता के विजेता थीम : वीरों को नन्हों का सलाम
आयु वर्ग (2-8 वर्ष)
सहर्ष सिंह, समर्थ गुप्ता, अनन्या गुप्ता, आश्रिया भटनागर, अजय कृष्ण सिंह, अर्जुन अग्रवाल, आर्यमन हरि गुप्ता, गोविंद, समीक्षा अरोड़ा, वेदांश गोस्वामी
maa tujhe pranam little-ones paid tribute to the martyrs

अन्नया गुप्ता
अन्नया गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
एश्वर्या भटनागर
एश्वर्या भटनागर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अक्षय कृष्ण सिंह
अक्षय कृष्ण सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अर्जुन अग्रवाल
अर्जुन अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
आर्यमन हरी गुप्ता
आर्यमन हरी गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
गोविंद
गोविंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
सहर्ष सिंह
सहर्ष सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
समर्थ गुप्ता
समर्थ गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
समीक्षा अरोरा
समीक्षा अरोरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
वेदांश गोश्वामी
वेदांश गोश्वामी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
