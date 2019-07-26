पीलीभीत: बाघ की मौत के बाद जागा प्रशासन, दिए जांच के आदेश

पीलीभीत में 9 लोगों पर जानलेवा हमला करने वाले बाघ को लाठी डंडों से पीट-पीटकर जान से मारने के मामले में कुछ लोगों खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक यह घटना 24 जुलाई की है। इस संबंध में पीलीभीत के डीएम श्रीवास्तव ने कहा है बाघ का पोस्टमार्टम चल रहा है। फिलहाल वीडियो के आधार पर कुछ लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। आगे की जांच जारी है।

A tiger which attacked 9 people in Pilibhit was beaten to death by locals, on 24th July. DM Pilibhit, V Srivastava says, "Postmortem of the tiger is underway. On basis of the video, case registered against few persons. Further investigation is underway." pic.twitter.com/vurACJitfM