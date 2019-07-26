शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Case registered against few persons for tiger beaten to death by locals in Pilibhit UP

पीलीभीत: बाघ की मौत के बाद जागा प्रशासन, दिए जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पीलीभीत Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 10:43 AM IST
पीलीभीत में बाघ को घेरकर पीटते लोग
पीलीभीत में बाघ को घेरकर पीटते लोग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पीलीभीत में 9 लोगों पर जानलेवा हमला करने वाले बाघ को लाठी डंडों से पीट-पीटकर जान से मारने के मामले में कुछ लोगों खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक यह घटना 24 जुलाई की है। इस संबंध में पीलीभीत के डीएम श्रीवास्तव ने कहा है बाघ का पोस्टमार्टम चल रहा है। फिलहाल वीडियो के आधार पर कुछ लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। आगे की जांच जारी है। 
pilibhit tiger administration up government tiger death death
