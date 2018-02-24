शहर चुनें

‘के फॉर किशोर नाइट’ 28 को 

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,बरेली Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 09:42 PM IST
Amarujala to organise 'K for kishor night' on 28 Feb in Bareilly
किशोर कुमार
 अमर उजाला आप के लिए ‘के फॉर किशोर नाइट’ का आयोजन कर रहा है। इसमें गानों के साथ मनोरंजन के लिए और भी बहुत कुछ होगा। श्री राघव फॉम में आपके लिए ये बेहद खूबसूरत शाम ‘के फॉर किशोर नाइट’ के नाम से सजाई जा रही है। इसमें आपको मिलेगी ढेर सारी मस्ती और मनोरंजन करने का मौका। इसमें महान पार्श्व गायक स्वर्गीय किशोर कुमार के सुरीले और मस्ती भरे गीत गाने का सुनहरा अवसर भी मिलेगा। इसके अलावा ढेर सारे फन और मस्ती के कार्यक्रम होंगे, जो इस शाम को और भी रंगीन बना देंगे। गाने के साथ खेल भी होंगे। इसमें स्पून रेस, म्यूजिकल चेयर, रस्साकशी और होली मिलन का आयोजन होगा। जो भी इस रंगीन शाम में स्वर्गीय किशोर कुमार के गीत गाएगा उसे शील्ड से नवाजा जाएगा। कार्यक्रम से संबंधी अधिक जानकारी के लिए मोबाइल नंबर 8533025770 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। इस कार्यक्रम के मुख्य प्रायोजक श्री राघव फॉम, कैनविज ग्रुप और हॉरीजोन हैं। 
k for kishore night amar ujala kishor kumar holi milan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

