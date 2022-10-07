Delhi: पंजाब पुलिस मुख्यालय पर हमले का आरोपी गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली की स्पेशल सेल ने की कार्रवाई

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को एक बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने पंजाब पुलिस इंटेलिजेंस मुख्यालय पर मोहाली आरपीजी हमले में वांछित आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है।

Mohali Blast | Delhi police special cell arrests one in connection with the Mohali RPG attack on the intelligence building of Punjab police that happened on May 9