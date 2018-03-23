शहर चुनें

Bareily Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 10:03 AM IST

आईजीआरएस की फु ल फार्म नहीं बता सके ट्रेनी दरोगा
- चार दरोगा के रजिस्टर मिले अधूरे
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बरेली। आईजी ध्रुव कांत ठाकुर रेंज में तैनात ट्रेनी दरोगाओं से बातचीत करके उनका पुलिस महकमा के प्रति काम के ढर्रें को बदलने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। बृहस्पतिवार को बदायूं से ट्रेनी दरोगा आए थे। आईजी ने दरोगाओं से पूछा कि आईजीआरएस क्या होता है। कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि यह मुख्यमंत्री शिकायत पोर्टल है। कुछ ने इसके काम के बारे में बताया। इसी दौरान आईजी ने पूछा कि आईजीआरएस की फु ल फार्म क्या होती है। इसपर खामोशी छा गई, दरोगा नहीं बता सके। जिसके बाद आईजी ने नाराजगी जाहिर की। वहीं चार दरोगाओं के रजिस्टर भी अधूरे मिले। जिन्हें दुरुस्त करने के लिए कहा गया।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

