ट्रेन में गेट से सिर बाहर निकाला, सिग्नल से टकराकर मौत

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 12:37 AM IST
रोजा (शाहजहांपुर)। सियालदह एक्सप्रेस के एक यात्री ने ट्रेन में गेट से सिर बाहर निकाला तो सिर सिग्नल से टकरा गया और उसकी मौत हो गई। वह अपने भाई के साथ गाजियाबाद जा रहा था। उसके भाई ने चेन पुलिंग कर ट्रेन को रोका।
गोंडा जिले के थाना सुरैना के गांव दातारामपुरवा निवासी मोहित तिवारी (25) पुत्र राम विश्वास और उनके भाई रोहित तिवारी गाजियाबाद की एक फैक्टरी में काम करते थे। गाजियाबाद जाने के लिए यह लोग अप सियालदह एक्सप्रेस में सवार हुए थे। ट्रेन मंगलवार तड़के करीब पांच बजे रोजा जंक्शन पहुंची। यहां ट्रेन के पहुंचने पर मोहित तिवारी ने बाहर देखने के लिए गेट से सिर निकाला। अचानक उसका सिर सिग्नल से टकराया और वह ट्रेन से नीचे गिर गया। भाई रोहित तिवारी ने ट्रेन को चेन पुलिंग कर रोका। लेकिन उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस दौरान ट्रेन करीब 10 मिनट खड़ी रही। जीआरपी ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया है।

