Bareilly

यात्रियों को बताया घर बैठे टिकट कैसे पाए

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 09:40 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
यात्रियों को बताया मोबाइल एप
से टिकट लेने का तरीका
बरेली। इज्जतनगर स्टेशन पर मंडलीय अधिकारियों ने यात्रियों को बिना लाइन में लगे घर बैठे मोबाइल एप से टिकट जनरेट करने का तरीका बताया गया। मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक (डीसीएम) एनके जोशी के नेतृत्व में एसीएम (एसीएम) आलोक श्रीवास्तव, वाणिज्य अधीक्षक आनंद स्वरूप रंजन, साक्षी सिंह, माया, आशा गंगवार आदि ने यात्रियों को बताया कि मोबाइल से टिकट निकालना बहुत ही आसान है। इसमें लाइन में लगने का झंझट नहीं है। उन्होंने यात्रियों (आटो मेटिक वेटिंग मशीन) को एटीवीएम से भी टिकट निकालना बताया। एसीएम आलोक श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि दोनों तरीके सीखने के बाद यात्रियों को लाइन में लगकर टिकट पाने से निजात मिलेगी।

