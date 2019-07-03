शहर चुनें

कार सवार बदमाशों ने 17 हजार रुपये लूटे

Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 12:06 AM IST
बाराबंकी। मसौली क्षेत्र के शेरपुर मजरे सादामऊ निवासी जगजीवन प्रसाद मंगलवार को कस्बे में सरसो बेचने के बाद 16 हजार 740 रुपये लेकर पैदल घर लौट रहे थे। मयूर ढाबे के निकट कार चार लोगों ने बांसा का पता पूछने के बहाने पैसा छीन लिया और मसौली की ओर भाग निकले। पीड़ित किसान ने थाने पर तहरीर दी है। थानाध्यक्ष सन्तोष सिंह ने बताया कि तहरीर पर जांच की जा रही है।
crime
पुलिस इनकाउंटर में मारा गया बदमाश।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी: बैंक लूट की योजना बना रहे दो इनामी अपराधी मुठभेड़ में ढेर, दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल

बाराबंकी में पुलिस व अपराधियों के बीच हुई एक मुठभेड़ में दो इनामी बदमाश ढेर हो गए। मुठभेड़ में एक इंस्पेक्टर व एक कांस्टेबल भी घायल हो गए। घायल पुलिसकर्मियों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है जबकि दोनों बदमाशों की मौत हो गई।

28 जून 2019

arrested
Barabanki

नकली मेंथा आयल बेचते युवक गिरफ्तार

2 जुलाई 2019

fir
Barabanki

अवैध क्लीनिक संचालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

2 जुलाई 2019

arrested
Barabanki

स्कूल प्रबंधक से दो लाख की रंगदारी मांगने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

2 जुलाई 2019

flood
Barabanki

घाघरा ने तेज की कटान, पानी में बह गये पांच मकान

2 जुलाई 2019

fir
Barabanki

बिजली चोरी में 13 उपभोक्ताओं के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

2 जुलाई 2019

accident
Barabanki

सड़क हादसों में तीन लोगों की मौत

1 जुलाई 2019

defence
Barabanki

बालिका सुरक्षा के लिए अभियान चलाएगी पुलिस

2 जुलाई 2019

death
Barabanki

नहर में मिला अधेड़ का शव

1 जुलाई 2019

bunty babli arrested
Barabanki

विवाह करने के बाद झांसा देकर रात में ही गायब हो जाती थी दुल्हन

30 जून 2019

