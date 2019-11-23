शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   Kumari Vandana secured the first position.

कुमारी वंदना ने प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया।

Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 11:54 PM IST
बांदा। राजकीय महिला डिग्री कालेज में शनिवार को सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह क े तहत छात्राओं के बीच भाषण प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की गई। छात्रा कुमारी वंदना ने प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया।
कुमारी आफरीन द्वितीय और कुमारी तान्या श्रीवास्तव तृतीय स्थान पर रही। प्रतियोगिता महाविद्यालय की डा. सबीहा रहमानी व सपना सिंह के संयोजन में हुई। जेपी सिंह और डा. जेबा खान निर्णायक रहे। अध्यक्षता डा. राजनारायन सिंह ने की। संवाद
