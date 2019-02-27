शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   किशोरी की मौत

किशोरी की मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 11:55 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बांदा। संदिग्ध हालात में किशोरी की मौत हो गई। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के हरदौली रोड निवासी कंचन (16) पुत्री रमेश सोनी को पेट दर्द की शिकायत पर बुधवार को सुबह परिजन सीएचसी ले जा रहे थे। डाक्टरों ने मौत की पुष्टि कर दी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मृत्यु का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका। एक अन्य घटना में मरका थाना क्षेत्र के मुड़वारा गांव में नितिन (3) पुत्र निर्मल आग से झुलस गया। उसे सीएचसी से जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है।

Recommended

helicopter crash
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखिए: बडगाम में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर, दो पायलट सहित सात के शव बरामद

27 फरवरी 2019

एफ 16 वी फाइटर एयरक्राफ्ट
India News

बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने किया भारत के दो विमान मार गिराने का दावा

27 फरवरी 2019

Fighter jet of Indian Air Force is crashed in Badgaon
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम में वायुसेना का हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, दोनों पायलट शहीद

27 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
देशभर में हाई अलर्ट
India News

विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा- पाक लड़ाकू विमान को मार गिराया, हमारा एक पायलट लापता

27 फरवरी 2019

आसिफ गफूर, पाकिस्तानी सेना
India News

चौतरफा घिरे पाकिस्तान ने कहा, जंग नहीं चाहते, बातचीत से निकले रास्ता

27 फरवरी 2019

Pakistan Jet entered India
India News

हाई अलर्ट: भारतीय सीमा में घुसे पाकिस्तानी जेट ने गिराया बम, भारत ने खदेड़कर मार गिराया

27 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

Melvyn Mansell
Bizarre News

हर रात शख्स को लगता है जैसे मुंह में कुछ चल रहा है, बताई इसके पीछे की हैरान करने वाली सच्चाई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

One Student School
Bizarre News

सिर्फ एक बच्चे को पढ़ाने के लिए यहां एक करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर स्कूल खोल रही सरकार, वजह बेहद दिलचस्प

26 फरवरी 2019

pakistan media
World

भारत के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद क्या कह रही है पाकिस्तानी मीडिया?

26 फरवरी 2019

pregnancy
Bizarre News

3500 साल पहले भी होता था प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट, ऐसे पता किया जाता था महिला गर्भवती है या नहीं

26 फरवरी 2019

indian army
India News

पुलवामा हमले का बदला पूरा, भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट की ये कविता

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

वृद्धाश्रम में बुजुर्गों के साथ चाय पीते डीएम हीरा लाल
Kanpur

मां जी उठिये...मैं डीएम हीरालाल हूं, एक ऐसा नजारा जिसे देख सब गदगद हो गए

सुबह का समय और ठंडी हवाओं की वजह से अच्छी खासी ठिठुरन...वृद्धाश्रम में शरण लिए सभी बुजुर्ग अपने बिस्तरों में सिकुड़े हुए थे। इसी दौरान आवाज आई...मां जी, उठिये। चाय पी लीजिए, मैं डीएम हीरालाल हूं।

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
चित्रकूट में बवाल
Kanpur

अपहरण के बाद जुड़वां भाइयों की हत्या के बाद चित्रकूट में भारी बवाल, पुलिस तैनात, धारा 144 लागू

24 फरवरी 2019

बांदा के अतर्रा में हाईवे पर स्थित मकान में दबिश के दौरान तैनात पुलिस।
Banda

जुड़वां बच्चों को बोरों में भरकर लाए थे कातिल

26 फरवरी 2019

स्कूल जा रहे बालक के अपहरण की कोशिश
Banda

स्कूल जा रहे बालक के अपहरण की कोशिश

27 फरवरी 2019

Local Body Increase Your Income
Banda

स्थानीय निकाय अपनी आमदनी बढ़ाएं

27 फरवरी 2019

नियमित होंगे परिवहन निगम के संविदा कर्मी
Banda

नियमित होंगे परिवहन निगम के संविदा कर्मी

26 फरवरी 2019

ट्रक चालक-क्लीनर को नशीला पदार्थ खिलाया
Banda

ट्रक चालक-क्लीनर को नशीला पदार्थ खिलाया

27 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Banda

पूर्व विधायक की 90 साल की भाभी से दरिंदे ने किया दुष्कर्म, जिले में फैली सनसनी

23 फरवरी 2019

इसी बस में की गई लूटपाट
Banda

नियमित होंगे परिवहन निगम के संविदा कर्मी

26 फरवरी 2019

ट्राली पलटने से मजदूर की मौत
Banda

ट्राली पलटने से मजदूर की मौत

26 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

बडगाम में शहीद हुआ कानपुर का लाल, योगी सरकार के मंत्री ने परिवार को बंधाया ढांढस

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बड़गाम में बुधवार सवेरे भारतीय वायुसेना का एक Mi-17 transport chopper क्रैश हो गया। इस हादसे में कानपुर के रहने वाले कारपोरल दीपक पांडेय भी शहीद हो गए।

27 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 3:11

गाजीपुर मे बोलते हुए अमित शाह ने सेना को दी बधाई,कहा देश आतंकवाद बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा

26 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश 0:31

पीओके में भारतीय वायुसेना की कार्रवाई के बाद ये बोले अखिलेश यादव

26 फरवरी 2019

आगरा 1:46

आगरा से सामने आया सनसनीखेज मामला, कारोबारी के घर में मिले तीन शव

25 फरवरी 2019

अपराध 3:50

कुंभनगरी में युवती से गैंगरेप, हालत नाजुक, पुलिस पर लगा ये गंभीर आरोप

25 फरवरी 2019

Related

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

21 फरवरी 2019

पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में सांत्वना देते एमपी चित्रकूट के विधायक नीलांशु चतुर्वेदी।
Banda

2 राज्यों की पुलिस नहीं बचा पाई मासूमों की जान

24 फरवरी 2019

बाइक की टक्कर से बच्ची की मौत
Banda

बाइक की टक्कर से बच्ची की मौत

24 फरवरी 2019

बच्चों के हत्यारोपियों की पैरवी नहीं करेंगे वकील
Banda

बच्चों के हत्यारोपियों की पैरवी नहीं करेंगे वकील

25 फरवरी 2019

सेना को सलाम, चारों तरफ खुशियों की गूंज
Banda

सेना को सलाम, चारों तरफ खुशियों की गूंज

26 फरवरी 2019

गांव के युवकों से तंग किशोरी ने दी जान
Banda

गांव के युवकों से तंग किशोरी ने दी जान

25 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.