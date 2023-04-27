Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat News ›   Rathi Khap support to strike of wrestlers, Jayant said that if justice is not met, will Mahapanchayat in UP

Wrestlers Protest: पहलवानों के धरने को राठी खाप का समर्थन, जयंत बोले- न्याय न मिला तो यूपी में होगी महापंचायत

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बागपत Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Thu, 27 Apr 2023 10:13 PM IST
सार

Wrestlers Protest : राठी खाप ने पहलवानों के धरने को समर्थन दे दिया है। उधर, चौधरी जयंत सिंह ने कहा कि न्याय नहीं मिला तो यूपी में खिलाड़ियों की महापंचायत होगी।

Rathi Khap support to strike of wrestlers, Jayant said that if justice is not met, will Mahapanchayat in UP
दिल्ली में पहलवानों के बीच पहुंचे चौधरी जयंत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ चल रहे पहलवानों के धरने को राठी खाप ने समर्थन दिया। राठी खाप के चौधरी ने समर्थन पत्र लिखकर दिल्ली भेजा। उधर, राठी खाप का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल भी पहलवानों के धरने पर पहुंचा। इनके अलावा रालोद अध्यक्ष चौधरी जयंत सिंह भी पहलवानों के बीच पहुंचे।



कस्बा टीकरी निवासी राठी खाप चौधरी कृष्णदेव राठी ने पहलवानों के समर्थन में भेजे पत्र में बताया कि पहलवान विदेशों में पदक जीतकर देश का मान बढ़ाते हैं। सरकार भी खिलाड़ियों की समस्याओं के प्रति गंभीर बने और उनका समाधान कराए।


उन्होंने सरकार से खिलाड़ियों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्रवाई कराने की मांग की। हरियाणा के बहाबड़ौदा से आए राठी खाप चौधरी के प्रतिनिधि प्रमोद राठी सरपंच, विकास राठी, अजय राठी आदि ने दिल्ली में जंतर मंतर पर पहुंचे और धरने पर बैठे पहलवानों को समर्थन पत्र सौंपा। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि फैसला पहलवानों के पक्ष में नहीं आया तो दो दिन बाद दिल्ली पहुंचकर पहलवानों के साथ धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे। चेतावनी दी कि यदि जरूरत पड़ी तो अनशन पर भी बैठेंगे।

न्याय नहीं मिला तो यूपी में खिलाड़ियों की महापंचायत होगी

दिल्ली में जंतर-मंतर पर धरने पर बैठे पहलवानों के बीच बृहस्पतिवार को रालोद अध्यक्ष चौधरी जयंत सिंह भी पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने पहलवानों की बात नहीं सुनी और उनको न्याय नहीं मिला तो यूपी में खिलाड़ियों की महापंचायत शुरू की जाएगी।

चौधरी जयंत सिंह ने कहा कि जिस धरती ने चौधरी चरण सिंह को पैदा किया, किसान आंदोलन को खड़ा किया। वहां से खिलाड़ियों को हर तरह से साथ मिलेगा। कहा कि हमारे देश का खिलाड़ी इतना कमजोर नहीं है जो सरकार के उत्पीड़न से दब जाएगा। 

चौधरी जयंत ने कहा कि जिस समय खिलाड़ियों को प्रैक्टिस करनी चाहिए, उस समय खिलाड़ी न्याय के लिए सड़क पर बैठने को मजबूर है। कानूनी प्रक्रिया के तहत यौन शोषण जैसे गंभीर मामले में शिकायत मिलते ही मुकदमा दर्ज होना चाहिए था। कहा कि सरकार व ब्रजभूषण शरण का कुछ लोग बचाव कर रहे है। लेकिन हम खिलाड़ियों के साथ है और इस मामले में जांच कराकर दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई जरूर कराएंगे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Followed