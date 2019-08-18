शहर चुनें

खेत में पशु के अवशेष मिले

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 12:12 AM IST
खेत में पशु के अवशेष मिले
बागपत। मेरठ रोड पर हिना गार्डन के सामने खाली खेत में पशु के अवशेष पड़े मिले। हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने गोकशी की आशंका जताते हुए हंगामा किया। पुलिस ने अवशेष का सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भिजवाया है। पुलिस ने अवशेषों को मिट्टी में दफना दिया।
मेरठ रोड स्थित हिना गार्डन मैरिज होम के सामने खाली पड़े खेत में पशु के अवशेष पड़े मिले। कोतवाली प्रभारी उमेश रोरिया फोर्स के साथ पहुंचे। विश्व हिंदू परिषद, भाजपा युवा मोर्चा, भगवान सेना के पदाधिकारी भी पहुंचे और गोकशी की आशंका जताते हुए हंगामा किया। भाजयुमो के नगर अध्यक्ष सुधारस चौहान ने कहा कि यदि शीघ्र घटना का खुलासा नहीं किया तो सड़कों पर उतरकर आंदोलन किया जाएगा। पुलिस से उनकी नोक झोक भी हुई। कोतवाली प्रभारी उमेश रोरिया ने जल्द खुलासे का आश्वासन देकर मामला शांत किया। पुलिस ने अवशेष का सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भिजवाया। हंगामा करने वालों में विहिप नगर महामंत्री विक्की चौहान, सुनील चौहान, सुनील मुखिया, प्रदीप कुमार, रिंकू, अनिल, सचिन, राहुल मौजूद रहे।
khet mein pashu avshesh mile
वायरल वीडियो में युवक रोता हुआ दिखा
Meerut

मायके से पत्नी नहीं आई साथ, पति ने फांसी लगाकर दे दी जान, सुसाइड से पहले वीडियो में कही ये बात

ससुराल वालों द्वारा पत्नी को साथ न भेजने से क्षुब्ध एक युवक ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। आत्महत्या से पहले युवक ने एक वीडियो बनाया था, जिसमें उसने कहा कि पत्नी को मेरा चेहरा भी नहीं दिखाना...

17 अगस्त 2019

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी प्रवेश तोमर
Meerut

दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल ने चीन में लहराया परचम, शॉट पुट स्पर्धा में जीता गोल्ड

17 अगस्त 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: बागपत में किसान की धारदार हथियार से चेहरे पर वारकर हत्या, पुलिस मौके पर

17 अगस्त 2019

मुतवल्ली ने चस्पा कराए पोस्टर
Meerut

ट्रेफिक व्यवस्था सुधारने को आगे आए मुतवल्ली, मेरठ में लगवाए पोस्टर, अकीदतमंदों से की ये अपील

17 अगस्त 2019

शहर में फोर्स तैनात
Meerut

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर अलर्ट: 370 हटने के बाद पश्चिमी यूपी में आतंकी इनपुट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात

15 अगस्त 2019

हमले के बाद जानकारी जुटाते पुलिसकर्मी
Meerut

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के बेटे पर कातिलाना हमला, युवकों ने दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

14 अगस्त 2019

road accident in baghpat
Baghpat

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हादसों में एक की मौत, तीन घायल

17 अगस्त 2019

attack matter in baghpat
Baghpat

जिलाध्यक्ष के बेटे पर हमला करने वालों के घर दबिशें जारी

17 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: मेरठ में कलयुगी पिता ने दस साल की मासूम के साथ किया दुष्कर्म, मुकदमा दर्ज

11 अगस्त 2019

If Adhar card and Khatauni are not there Farmers will be betted
Baghpat

आधार कार्ड और खतौनी नहीं तो बंद होगा किसानों का सट्टा

14 अगस्त 2019

