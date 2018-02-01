अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018 Budget 2018
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   पुलिस ने भारी मात्रा में शराब पकड़ी

पुलिस ने भारी मात्रा में शराब पकड़ी

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:12 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
पुलिस और आबकारी टीम ने हरियाणा से कार में तस्करी कर लाई जा रही भारी मात्रा में देशी शराब बरामद की है। पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि बुधवार सुबह कोताना खादर से हरियाणा से शराब की तस्करी कर एक गाड़ी नंबर डीएल 2 सीएबी 1193 में बड़ौत की तरफ लाई जा रही है। इस सूचना पर एसआई जाहिद हसन व आबकारी टीम ने कोताना रोड पर नहर पुल पर चेकिंग की तो लाल रंग की गाड़ी कोताना की तरफ से आती दिखाई दी। पुलिस की चेकिंग देख दो शराब तस्कर गाड़ी को छोड़कर भाग निकले। कार में 40 पेटी देशी शराब भरी हुई थी। जो हरियाणा मार्का थी। पुलिस ने कार को सीज कर दिया है और पकड़ी गई शराब को कब्जे में ले लिया है।

