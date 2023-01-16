Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat News ›   Baghpat: crook Anuj Barkha ran away after snatching the pistol of sub-inspector, but was arrested by police

UP: दरोगा की पिस्टल छीनकर भागा कुख्यात बदमाश, पुलिस ने दबोचा, योगेश भदौड़ा गैंग का है सक्रिय सदस्य

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बागपत Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2023 08:54 PM IST
सार

Baghpat News : कुख्यात बदमाश दरोगा की पिस्टल छीनकर भाग रहा था। लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे दबोच लिया। फिलहाल बदमाश से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

कुख्यात बदमाश गिरफ्तार।
कुख्यात बदमाश गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत जनपद में एसआई की पिस्टल छीनकर भाग रहा कुख्यात बदमाश दबोचा गया। पुलिस ने कुख्यात बदमाश अनुज बरखा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।



बाल-बाल बचे पुलिसकर्मी
बड़ौत ब्लॉक प्रमुख का देवर कुख्यात अनुज बरखा ने सोमवार को कोर्ट में पेशी पर ले जाते समय नगर की कोताना रोड पर एक दरोगा का पिस्टल छीन लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस पर फायर करते हुए भागने लगा, जिसे पुलिस ने किसी तरह दबोच लिया। फायरिंग में पुलिसकर्मी बाल-बाल बच गए। बाद में पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के दौरान आरोपी को धर दबोचा।


बड़ौत ब्लॉक प्रमुख अनीता तोमर निवासी वाजिदपुर का देवर कुख्यात अनुज बरखा पुत्र बीरबल योगेश भदौड़ा गैंग का सक्रिय सदस्य है। उस पर लूट, हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास के 30 से अधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। उस पर पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान दर्ज हुए एक मुकदमे में वह काफी समय से कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हो रहा था। इस पर कोर्ट ने उसके गैर जमानती वारंट जारी किए। 

वहीं सोमवार को बड़ौत पुलिस ने वाजिदपुर गांव में दबिश देकर अनुज बरखा को गिरफ्तार किया। अनुज बरखा को लेकर पुलिस की एक टीम कोर्ट लेकर जा रही थी। इसी दौरान कोताना रोड पर जिस समय पुलिस उसे मेडिकल के लिए लेकर जा रही थी, तभी आरोपी ने दरोगा सुनील कुमार की सरकारी पिस्टल छीन ली और पुलिसकर्मियों पर फायर कर दिया। जिसमें पुलिसकर्मी बाल-बाल बचे। 

इसके बाद अनुज ने भागने का प्रयास किया लेकिन, पुलिस कर्मियों ने उसकी घेराबंदी कर उसे पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। बाद में पुलिस ने उसे न्यायालय में पेश किया। जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। 

इन धाराओं में दर्ज हैं 30 से अधिक मुकदमे
एसपी नीरज कुमार जादौन ने बताया कि अनुज बरखा जनपद मेरठ के पंजीकृत योगेश भदौड़ा गैंग का सक्रिय सदस्य है। उसके खिलाफ हत्या, लूट, गैगस्टर, रंगदारी आदि के 30 से अधिक मुकदमे दर्ज हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

