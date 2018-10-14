शहर चुनें

बच्ची ने एक पैर से चलना बंद किया तो परिवार के लोग घबराएं

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 01:00 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
सिनौली गांव की डेढ़ साल की बच्ची रूली ने दस दिन पूर्व अचानक चलना बंद कर दिया तो परिजन घबरा गए और उन्होंने बच्ची का उपचार कई निजी अस्पताल में कराया, आराम न मिलने पर शनिवार को परिजन सीएचसी पर पहुंचे और बोले की बच्ची को पोलिया हो गया और रोने लगे। इस पर सीएचसी अधीक्षक ने जांच कर बताया कि बच्ची को पैरालाइसिस है, जल्द ठीक हो जाएगी।
सीएचसी पर आए सिनौली गांव के सचिन ने बताया कि उसकी डेढ़ साल की बेटी रूली ने दस दिन पूर्व अचानक एक पैर से चलना बंद कर दिया। पहले तो नजरअंदाज किया, लेकिन जब बच्ची ने कई दिन तक एक पैर से नहीं चली तो घबरा गए और बड़ौत के एक निजी अस्पताल में ले गए। वहां चिकित्सकों ने बच्ची को पोलियो की बीमारी बताई, तो परिजनों ने उपचार शुरू कराया, लेकिन जब आराम नहीं मिला तो वे सीएचसी पर पहुंचे। इस पर सीएचसी अधीक्षक डॉ. एएसके मलिक ने बच्ची की जांच की और बताया कि यह घबराने वाली बात नहीं है, कभी-कभार पोषक तत्वों की कमी की वजह से पैरालाइसिस होने की आशंका रहती है। फिलहाल बच्ची का उपचार चल रहा है। सीएचसी अधीक्षक डॉ. एएसके मलिक ने बताया कि जल्द ही बच्ची ठीक हो जाएगी।

चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि उनके अपने परिवार से मिलने के लिए उन्हें दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत नहीं रोक सकती है और अबकी बार बसपा ही केंद्र की सत्ता में पहुंचेगी। और कहा मुस्लिम और हमारा खून एक...

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बदरिया बाजार में फोर्स के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर बवाल: पुलिस ने 13 लोगों को दबोचा, 100 से ज्यादा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर सिंह व अखिलेश यादव
Meerut

अमर सिंह ने अखिलेश पर साधा निशाना, कहा- मोदी नहीं होने देंगे एससीएसटी एक्ट का दुरुपयोग

13 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Meerut

दलित युवती को बहला- फुसलाकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म, अश्लील वीडियो की वायरल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

युवक ने पत्नी के पेट में कैंची घोंपी-MUZAFFARNAGAR
Baghpat

युवक ने पत्नी के पेट में कैंची घोंपी-MUZAFFARNAGAR

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मंच पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

मिशन 2019: किसानों के मोर्चे पर भाजपा का मंथन, कार्यकर्ताओं को दिए ये टिप्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Dispute of Dalits and Rajputs in Saharanpur and many injured
Meerut

यूपी: सहारनपुर में फिर दलित-राजपूतों में विवाद, तीन युवकों की जमकर पिटाई

11 अक्टूबर 2018

जांच करती पुलिस और नीचे महिला का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर महिला की हत्या, बदमाश लूट ले गए जिंदगीभर की कमाई

12 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

थाने पहुंचा 10 साल का बालक, कहा- साहब! घर में शराब की पेटियां रखी है, उन्हें पकड़ लो

9 अक्टूबर 2018

दलित युवती से दो माह तक किया दुष्कर्म
Baghpat

दलित युवती से दो माह तक किया दुष्कर्म

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बागपत में क्रैश हुआ इंडियन एयरफोर्स का विमान, बाल-बाल बचे पायलट

यूपी के बागपत में इंडियन एयरफोर्स का एक एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश हो गया। विमान में मौजूद दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि वायुसेना के विमान ने गाजियाबाद के हिंडन एयरबेस से उड़ान भरी थी और बागपत में क्रैश हो गया।

5 अक्टूबर 2018

बागपत 1:33

यहां 20 मुसलमानों ने किया हिंदू धर्म अपनाने का ऐलान, वजह कर देगी हैरान

2 अक्टूबर 2018

नितिन गडकरी 0:57

गंगा की सफाई को लेकर नितिन गडकरी ने किया ये बड़ा एलान

12 सितंबर 2018

योगी 0:56

बागपत में मायावती और अखिलेश पर जमकर बरसे सीएम योगी, लगाया ये बड़ा आरोप

12 सितंबर 2018

shivpal yadav 1:12

शिवपाल यादव ने किया ये बड़ा ऐलान, अखिलेश को लग सकता है झटका

31 अगस्त 2018

ाईवे पर तमंचा लहराने वाले दो युवकों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा
Baghpat

ाईवे पर तमंचा लहराने वाले दो युवकों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

कोल्हू मालिक से 1.50 लाख कैश लूटा
Baghpat

कोल्हू मालिक से 1.50 लाख कैश लूटा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

फेरी वाले के साथ की मारपीट, 4500 रुपये छीने
Baghpat

फेरी वाले के साथ की मारपीट, 4500 रुपये छीने

13 अक्टूबर 2018

ambedkar statue
Meerut

सहारनपुर: आम्बेडकर की स्कूल में बनाई गई पेंटिंग पर पोती कालिख, दलित समाज में रोष

7 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: डेयरी की आड़ में गोकशी, पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर भागे गोतस्कर

11 अक्टूबर 2018

काठा में उस्तरे से काटकर की गई थी युवक की हत्या
Baghpat

काठा में उस्तरे से काटकर की गई थी युवक की हत्या

13 अक्टूबर 2018

