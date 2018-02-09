अपना शहर चुनें

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन का सर्वे करने दोघट पहुंची टीम

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:12 AM IST
दोघट (बागपत)। नगर पंचायत दोघट में लखनऊ से टीम ने पहुंचकर स्वच्छ भारत मिशन का सर्वे किया और साफ-सफाई एवं शौचालय के दस्तावेज खंगाले।
बृहस्पतिवार को लखनऊ से स्वच्छता सर्वे टीम नगर पंचायत दोघट कार्यालय में पहुंची। स्वच्छता टीम के वरिष्ठ मूल्यांकनकर्ता (एसएसआर) मोहम्मद एजाज अली ने स्वच्छ भारत मिशन एवं सफाई अभियान से संबंधित रिकार्डों की जांच कर जानकारी जुटाई। टीम के सदस्यों ने कूड़ा डालने वाले संसाधनों की जानकारी ली। कार्यक्रम अधिकारी फहीम अख्तर ने बताया कि दो दिन बाद कस्बे के लोगों से स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत चलाए जा रहे साफ-सफाई अभियान की जानकारी ली जाएगी। इसके बाद कार्य के अनुसार रैकिंग होगी, इसके आधार पर अंक दिए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर अधिशासी अधिकारी दोघट सूर्यप्रकाश, वरिष्ठ लिपिक विनोद कुमार, राहुल कुमार, सतपाल सिंह, राशिद आदि रहे।

