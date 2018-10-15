शहर चुनें

Baghpat

जेल में डबल मर्डर के आरोपी के लक्षण मिले

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 15 Oct 2018 12:11 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बागपत।
बिहारीपुर गांव में तीन साल पहले हुए डबल मर्डर के आरोपी मिंटू की जिला कारागार में हालत बिगड़ गई। उसे जेल अस्पताल से जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद चिकित्सक ने उसे हायर सेंटर के रेफर किया। उसे सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही है।
कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बिहारीपुर गांव में तीन साल पूर्व वेद पाल उर्फ वेदा निवासी बिहारीपुर और उसके दोस्त विनोद निवासी फैजपुर निनाना की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या की। इस मामले में मिंटू पुत्र निरंजन निवासी बिहारीपुर सहित कई लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। वर्तमान समय में मिंटू जिला कारागार मेें बंद है। रविवार को जेल में उसकी हालत बिगड़ गई। जेल अस्पताल से बेहोशी की हालत में उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। अस्पताल से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे हायर सेंटर के लिए रेफर किया। बंदी मिंटू को सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही है। वह काफी समय से बीमार चल रहा है। उसे टीबी के लक्षण मिले हैं। इससे पहले भी उसकी कई बार जेल अस्पताल में हालत बिगड़ खराब हो चुकी है।

Meerut
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि उनके अपने परिवार से मिलने के लिए उन्हें दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत नहीं रोक सकती है और अबकी बार बसपा ही केंद्र की सत्ता में पहुंचेगी। और कहा मुस्लिम और हमारा खून एक...

13 अक्टूबर 2018

कस्तूरबा विद्यालय के कर्मचारियों के तबादला प्रक्रिया में बदलाव
Baghpat

कस्तूरबा विद्यालय के कर्मचारियों के तबादला प्रक्रिया में बदलाव

15 अक्टूबर 2018

योग-चरित्र निर्माण शिविर से बालिकाओं का होगा विकास
Baghpat

योग-चरित्र निर्माण शिविर से बालिकाओं का होगा विकास

15 अक्टूबर 2018

दिव्यांगों को ट्राई साइकिल व आयुष्मान भारत के कार्ड बांटे जाएंगे
Baghpat

दिव्यांगों को ट्राई साइकिल व आयुष्मान भारत के कार्ड बांटे जाएंगे

15 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वर्ण-रजत पदक विजेता छात्रों को किया सम्मानित
Baghpat

स्वर्ण-रजत पदक विजेता छात्रों को किया सम्मानित

15 अक्टूबर 2018

पत्रावलियों पर नाम एवं पद की मोहर लगाने के निर्देश
Baghpat

पत्रावलियों पर नाम एवं पद की मोहर लगाने के निर्देश

15 अक्टूबर 2018

बीएड के मेधावी सम्मानित
Baghpat

बीएड के मेधावी सम्मानित

15 अक्टूबर 2018

पुसार की टीम ने जीता उद्घाटन मैच
Baghpat

पुसार की टीम ने जीता उद्घाटन मैच

15 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रशासन ने नहीं कराई जर्जर भवन की मरम्मत
Baghpat

प्रशासन ने नहीं कराई जर्जर भवन की मरम्मत

15 अक्टूबर 2018

भड़ल में दो दिवसीय यज्ञ का समापन
Baghpat

भड़ल में दो दिवसीय यज्ञ का समापन

15 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा के नए जिलाध्यक्ष का स्वागत किया
Baghpat

भाजपा के नए जिलाध्यक्ष का स्वागत किया

15 अक्टूबर 2018

धरना आज से
Baghpat

धरना आज से

15 अक्टूबर 2018

माउंट लिटरा और लार्ड महावीर के बच्चों ने मारी बाजी
Baghpat

माउंट लिटरा और लार्ड महावीर के बच्चों ने मारी बाजी

15 अक्टूबर 2018

मां-बेटे को मारपीट कर किया घायल
Baghpat

मां-बेटे को मारपीट कर किया घायल

15 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा सरकार कर रही है जनता से छलावा
Baghpat

भाजपा सरकार कर रही है जनता से छलावा

15 अक्टूबर 2018

छपरौली चुंगी पर युवक से मारपीट कर एक हजार रूपये लूटे
Baghpat

छपरौली चुंगी पर युवक से मारपीट कर एक हजार रूपये लूटे

15 अक्टूबर 2018

