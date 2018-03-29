शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   एसपी ने किया महिला थाने का निरीक्षण, अधूरा मिला रिकॉर्ड

एसपी ने किया महिला थाने का निरीक्षण, अधूरा मिला रिकॉर्ड

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 12:56 AM IST
बागपत। बुधवार को एसपी जयप्रकाश ने महिला थाने का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने आफिस कार्यालय, साफ-सफाई एवं रख-रखाव, मालखाने का निरीक्षण किया। थाना परिसर में साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं मिलने और रिकार्ड भी अधूरा पाए जाने पर एसपी ने थानाध्यक्ष प्रतिभा सिंह व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होने रिकार्डो एवं पत्रावलियों आदि का अवलोकन कर उनको अद्यावधिक करने व रिकार्डो को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए उचित दिशा निर्देश दिए। एसपी ने बताया कि थाने का रिकार्ड सही नहीं पाया गया है। थाने के बाहर खड़े लावारिस वाहनों की नीलामी के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

