डॉ. अमित जैन को सम्मानित करने पर खुशी की लहर

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 01:10 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)। नगर के डॉ. अमित कुमार जैन को हाल में इन्नोवेटिव साईन्टीफीक रिसर्च प्रोफेशनल कुआंलापुर मलेशिया के द्वारा इंनोवेटिव रिसर्च एंड डेडिकेटिड एकड़मिशन के अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार 2018 से सम्मानित किया। इसकी उपलब्धि से नगरवासियों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। नगर पहुंचने पर अमित का स्वागत करने का निर्णय लिया।
