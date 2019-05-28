शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   रमजान में रखने चाहिए रोजे

रमजान में रखने चाहिए रोजे

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 12:59 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अग्रवाल मंडी टटीरी (बागपत)। मौलवी हाजी जहीर अहमद ने कहा कि अल्लाह हर रोजे का अलग-अलग शबाब फरमाते हैं। बीसवें रोजे की रात को अल्लाह रोजेदार के लिए जन्नत फिरदौस में एक नूर का महल तैयार करते हैं। इक्कीसवें रोजे को मैदान हशर के तमाम गम से बरी फरमा देते हैं। बाईसवीं रात को इसकी चौबीस दुआएं कबूल होती है। इसलिए हमें रमजान मुबारक माह में रोजे रखने चाहिए। नमाज और तराबीहे पढ़कर अल्लाह से अपने पिछले गुनाहों को माफ करा लें।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

jawaharlal nehru
Delhi NCR

11 बार नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार के लिए नामित हुए थे जवाहरलाल नेहरू, वसीयत में लिखी थीं ये बातें

27 मई 2019

Smriti Irani in cremation ceremony of BJP leader in Amethi.
Lucknow

स्मृति ईरानी ने रूढ़ियों को तोड़ भाजपा नेता की अर्थी को दिया कांधा, परिजनों को दी सांत्वना, तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस भी शर्म से पानी-पानी

27 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
मुस्लिम महिला ने दिया बेटे को जन्म
Lucknow

भाजपा से प्रभावित मुस्लिम महिला बेटे को यह नाम देने पर अड़ी, परिवार ने दी सहमति, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

28 मई 2019

Bollywood

अजय देवगन के पिता वीरू देवगन का निधन, जेल जाने से टैक्सी साफ करने तक, जानें अनसुने किस्से

27 मई 2019

Ajay Devgn and Veeru Devgn
Ajay Devgn and Veeru Devgn
Kajol with Veeru Devgn
Kajol with Veeru Devgn
Bollywood

अजय देवगन के पिता वीरू देवगन का निधन, जेल जाने से टैक्सी साफ करने तक, जानें अनसुने किस्से

27 मई 2019

Bollywood

ये 14 पाक हस्तियां हुई थीं इंडियन सेलेब्स पर फिदा, किसी की हुई शादी तो किसी का टूटा दिल

27 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Somy Ali
Mawra Hocane
जीनत इमरान
Bollywood

ये 14 पाक हस्तियां हुई थीं इंडियन सेलेब्स पर फिदा, किसी की हुई शादी तो किसी का टूटा दिल

27 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रचंड बहुमत के बाद नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

क्या जातिवाद के खत्म होने का प्रमाण है नरेंद्र मोदी को मिली प्रचंड जीत?

27 मई 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अटल ने कहा था- लुट जाएगी कांग्रेस की पूंजी, खाली हाथ रह जाएगी पार्टी

27 मई 2019

जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाईक के ट्रस्ट, निजी खातों में अज्ञात ‘हितैषियों’ ने भेजे करोड़ों रुपये : ईडी

27 मई 2019

संसद का सेंट्रल हॉल
India News

संसद में 26 फीसदी दागी बढ़े और 7 फीसदी करोड़पति

26 मई 2019

भाजपा
India News

अंदेशे खारिज कर भाजपा पूर्वोत्तर में और मजबूत 

26 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
meghalaya high court
India News

मेघालय हाईकोर्ट ने विवादास्पद ‘हिंदू राष्ट्र’ फैसले को बदला

26 मई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला-महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

मध्य प्रदेश की घटना पर उमर बोले- इब्तिदा-ए-इश्क है रोता है क्या, आगे-आगे देखिए होता है क्या

26 मई 2019

karan johar
Bollywood

करण जौहर के नाम पर इन 12 फिल्मों ने दर्शकों को लगाया चूना, बनीं धर्मा प्रोडक्शन की 'कलंक'

25 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

गोरक्षा के नाम पर तीन लोगों की पिटाई, ओवैसी बोले- नए भारत में आपका स्वागत है

25 मई 2019

इमैनुएल मैक्रों-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति ने दी पीएम मोदी को बधाई, कहा- मिलकर काम करना रखेंगे जारी

25 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: महिला से घर में घुसकर दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, पति पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप

बागपत में छपरौली थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में पति ने महिला पर दूसरे युवक से अनैतिक संबंध बनाने का दबाव बनाया। ससुरालियों की सह पर अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की।

27 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
हार्ईवे पर खरबूजा व्यापारियों को बस से उतारकर पीटा
Baghpat

हार्ईवे पर खरबूजा व्यापारियों को बस से उतारकर पीटा

28 मई 2019

विवादित दीवार तोड़ने को लेकर हुई मारपीट में तीन घायल
Baghpat

विवादित दीवार तोड़ने को लेकर हुई मारपीट में तीन घायल

28 मई 2019

पुलिस ने गांजा तस्कर पकड़ा, 25 किलो बरामद
Baghpat

पुलिस ने गांजा तस्कर पकड़ा, 25 किलो बरामद

28 मई 2019

सुन्हैड़ा में बिजली का तार टूटने से दो किसानों की फसल जली
Baghpat

सुन्हैड़ा में बिजली का तार टूटने से दो किसानों की फसल जली

28 मई 2019

पाबला की युवती को मेवला भट्टी में पीट पीटकर मार डाला
Baghpat

पाबला की युवती को मेवला भट्टी में पीट पीटकर मार डाला

28 मई 2019

जिसे जहां जगह मिली वहीं किया आराम
Baghpat

जिसे जहां जगह मिली वहीं किया आराम

28 मई 2019

एडीएम, एसडीएम और तहसीलदार करेंगे बहुमंजिला भवनों का निरीक्षण
Baghpat

एडीएम, एसडीएम और तहसीलदार करेंगे बहुमंजिला भवनों का निरीक्षण

28 मई 2019

बिना बताए जिले से गायब रहते है डीआईओएस, डीएम ने जारी किया नोटिस
Baghpat

बिना बताए जिले से गायब रहते है डीआईओएस, डीएम ने जारी किया नोटिस

28 मई 2019

जिला अस्पताल में एक बिस्तर पर दो-दो मरीज
Baghpat

जिला अस्पताल में एक बिस्तर पर दो-दो मरीज

28 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

'द कपिल शर्मा शो' में सिंगर उषा उत्थुप ने खोले अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़े कई राज

द कपिल शर्मा शो में पहुंचे गायक सुदेश भोसले और उषा उत्थुप।इस शो में उषा ने कई राज से पर्दा उठाये और साथ ही अपने संघर्ष की कहानी भी बताई।उन्होने कहा कि एक पत्रकार ने उन्हे भूत तक कह दिया था।

27 मई 2019

अजय देवगन 2:50

वीरू देवगन का निधन, अजय देवगन को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स

27 मई 2019

रामाबाई 1:08

मध्य प्रदेश: बीएसपी विधायक ने लगाया भाजपा पर ये आरोप

27 मई 2019

मोहन भागवत 1:23

आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत का राम मंदिर पर अल्टीमेटम!

27 मई 2019

वीरू देवगन, अजय देवगन 2:45

वीरू देवगन के निधन की खबर सुनते ही अजय देवगन के घर पहुंचे सनी, शाहरुख समेत ये सितारे

27 मई 2019

Related

पिस्टल में जयंत और शिवम ने बने चैंपियन
Baghpat

पिस्टल में जयंत और शिवम ने बने चैंपियन

28 मई 2019

जेई ने हिलवाड़ी में अवैध लाइन शिफ्ट होते पकड़ी
Baghpat

जेई ने हिलवाड़ी में अवैध लाइन शिफ्ट होते पकड़ी

28 मई 2019

छात्र-छात्राओं ने थाने में पुलिस व्यवस्थओं को देखा
Baghpat

छात्र-छात्राओं ने थाने में पुलिस व्यवस्थओं को देखा

28 मई 2019

डीपीआरओ ने मामला लिया संज्ञान में, मांगा जवाब
Baghpat

डीपीआरओ ने मामला लिया संज्ञान में, मांगा जवाब

28 मई 2019

बासमती चावल की पौध ही लगाएं किसान - तेजबीर
Baghpat

बासमती चावल की पौध ही लगाएं किसान - तेजबीर

28 मई 2019

विक्रम हत्याकांड का खुलासा करने पर पुलिस की सराहना की
Baghpat

विक्रम हत्याकांड का खुलासा करने पर पुलिस की सराहना की

28 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.