Azamgarh ›   एक मई से कार्य बहिष्कार की दी चेतावनी

एक मई से कार्य बहिष्कार की दी चेतावनी

Varanasi Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 11:48 PM IST
आजमगढ़। उत्तर प्रदेश होमगार्ड अवैतनिक अधिकारी और कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन की बैठक मंगलवार को डा.अंबेडकर पार्क में जिलाध्यक्ष लाल बहादुर पाठक की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिसमें मांगों को पूरा नहीं किए जाने पर एक मई से कार्य बहिष्कार की चेतावनी दी गई है।
अध्यक्ष ने आरोप लगाया कि महिला हेल्प लाइन 181 में महिला होमगार्ड की ड्यूटी सुरक्षा के लिए लगाई जाती है लेकिन इंचार्ज द्वारा उनसे जबरन झाड़ू-पोछा लगवाया जाता है। नहीं किए जाने पर ड्यूटी से हटाए जाने की धमकी दी जाती है। उन्होंने नियमित ड्यूटी, अन्य प्रदेशों की तरह ड्यूटी भत्ता दिए जाने, होमगार्ड भर्ती पर रोक लगाए जाने की मांग की। एसोसिएशन ने चेतावनी दी है कि अगर हमारी मांगों को पूरा नहीं किया जाता है तो एक मई से अनिश्चित कालीन ड्यूटी का बहिष्कार और लखनऊ के जीपीओ पार्क में धरना देने के लिए बाध्य होंगे। बैठक में राजेश शुक्ल, विजय पांडेय, अनिल चौबे, मर्याद यादव, कमलेश सिंह, सुबाष यादव सहित अनेक लोग उपस्थित रहे।

