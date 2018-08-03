शहर चुनें

Auraiya ›   प्रेमिका से मिलने को बार-बार अस्पताल पहुंच रहा प्रेमी

प्रेमिका से मिलने को बार-बार अस्पताल पहुंच रहा प्रेमी

Fri, 03 Aug 2018 11:36 PM IST
नशेबाज ने अस्पताल में काटा हुड़दंग
औरैया। नशा करके दिबियापुर थाना पहुंचे युवक को पुलिस ने सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। जहां इलाज के दौरान युवक ने जमकर हुड़दंग किया और डाक्टरों से अभद्रता की। बाद में डाक्टरों ने प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद युवक को सैफई रेफर कर दिया।
तिर्वा के ग्राम जसपुरापुर सरैया निवासी दर्शन (29) पुत्र जगदीश को दिबियापुर पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को अर्धबेहोशी की हालत में सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। युवक की बहन ककोर निवासी सोनी पत्नी कल्लू ने बताया कि उसका भाईसैफई निवासी किसी लड़की के चक्कर में पड़ा हुआ है। वह गुजरात में किसी प्राइवेट कंपनी में काम करता था। छह दिन पहले अपनी पत्नी बच्चों को अकेला छोड़कर चुपचाप औरैया लौट आया है। जानबूझ कर ऐसी हरकतें करता है कि उसे सैफई जाना पड़े।

मां की हालत बिगड़ी
सोनी के मुताबिक दर्शन की हरकतो से मां सुनीता की हालत बिगड़ गई। उन्हें तिर्वा के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। भाई की हरकतों से तंग आकर उसने दिबियापुर पुलिस को तहरीर दी थी। भाई नशीले इंजेक्शन का आदी है। वह जानबूझकर ऐसी हरकतें करता है जिससे उसको अस्पताल से रेफर करके सैफई भेज दिया जाए।

