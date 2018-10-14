शहर चुनें

An under construction building has collapsed in Shahjahanpur

यूपीः शाहजहांपुर में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी, बचाए गए 5 मजदूर, रेस्क्यू जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 04:50 PM IST
शाहजहांपुर
शाहजहांपुर
उत्तर प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर में रविवार को एक निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी। शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक इमारत के मलबे से 5 मजदूर को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है लेकिन अब भी इसमें कई मजदूरों के दबे होने की आशंका है। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही घटनास्थल पर जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस की कई टीमें पहुंच गई हैं। 
घटना स्थल पर फिलहाल बचाव कार्य चल रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक यहां एक डिग्री कॉलेज की बिल्डिंग में निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था, जिसमें करीब 60 मजदूर काम कर रहे थे। 
फिलहाल इमारत गिरने के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है और किसी के हताहत की खबर भी नहीं है। विस्तृत जानकारी का इंतजार है...

construction building up police labour
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त फरक्का एक्सप्रेस (फाइल फोटो)।
Lucknow

फरक्का एक्सप्रेस हादसा : जांच में सामने आई विभाग की गलती, प्वाइंट बॉक्स की सील टूटी मिली

न्यू फरक्का एक्सप्रेस के डिरेलमेंट मामले की सच्चाई सामने आने लगी है। हरचंदपुर में लगा प्वाइंट बॉक्स शनिवार को लखनऊ लाया गया। जांच में इसकी सील टूटी पाई गई।

14 अक्टूबर 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Uttar Pradesh

सीएम योगी दिखेंगे न्यायिक दण्डाधिकारी की भूमिका में, दिन होगा विजयदशमी का 

14 अक्टूबर 2018

good work
Uttar Pradesh

बच्चे के आंसू पोंछे, खाना खिलाया, फिर पिता से मिलाया

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Saubhagya yojana work is not completed till december 31 then action will taken against officers
Varanasi

सौभाग्य योजनाः 31 दिसंबर तक काम पूरा नहीं हुआ तो नपेंगे अधिकारी 

14 अक्टूबर 2018

exploitation in police department new revealation
Kanpur

तनावग्रस्त चौकी इंचार्ज ने पत्र में बयां किया दर्द, एसएसपी ने लिया एक्शन तो पुलिस विभाग में हलचल 

14 अक्टूबर 2018

कृषि मंत्री सूर्य प्रताप शाही।
Agra

किसानों के आंदोलन के पीछे कृषि मंत्री ने बताया विपक्ष का हाथ

14 अक्टूबर 2018

tower
Uttar Pradesh

जमीन के विवाद को लेकर चढ़ गया मोबाइल टावर पर, गिनाईं अपनी मांगें

14 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव के मंच पर मुलायम।
Lucknow

सेकुलर मोर्चा बनने के बाद पहली बार शिवपाल के मंच पर आए मुलायम सिंह, कही ये बातें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Lucknow

योगी का राजनीतिक दांव, शिवपाल के नाम आवंटित हुआ मायावती का खाली बंगला

12 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

प्यार में खाया धोखा और फिर किस्मत से मिले 'धरती के भगवान', हैरान कर देगी नेपाल के उमेश की ये कहानी

14 अक्टूबर 2018

