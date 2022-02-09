यूपी चुनाव : अमरोहा से बसपा विधायक ने सपा-भाजपा को घेरा, कहा- मुझे मिली है एनकाउंटर की धमकी

अयाज ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रशासन ने मुझे धमकी दी कि अगर मैंने ज्यादा जोर दिया तो मेरा एनकाउंटर कर देंगे। सपा विधायक और प्रशासन इस घटना में शामिल हैं। सपा विधायक की भाजपा से सांठगांठ है।
Administration threatened me that if I insisted too much, they will encounter me...SP MLA and administration are involved in this incident... He (SP MLA) is also involved with BJP: Naved Ayaz, BSP candidate from Amroha pic.twitter.com/CDYKiZoaij— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2022
Police received inputs that a poll campaign was underway (by BSP's Naved Ayaz) even after 8 pm. When police reached the spot, there was hassle, people started running leaving some injured. Matter being probed. Case being lodged in view of MCC violation...: VK Rana(CO CITY),Amroha pic.twitter.com/RhUcsLaKgZ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2022
