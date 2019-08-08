शहर चुनें

Rohit Shukla murder case

रोहित शुक्ला हत्याकांड में आदर्श त्रिपाठी की जमानत खारिज

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 12:57 AM IST
प्रयागराज। जिला न्यायालय ने विश्वविद्यालय के पीसीबी हास्टल में रोहित शुक्ला की गोली मार कर हत्या करने के मामले में आरोपी आदर्श कुमार त्रिपाठी की जमानत अर्जी खारिज कर दी है। यह आदेश जिला जज एके ओझा ने डीजीसी गुलाब चन्द्र अग्रहरि को सुनकर दिया है।
घटना 15 अप्रैल 2019 की कर्नलगंज थाने की है। वादी राकेश चन्द्र शुक्ल ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि उसके पुत्र रोहित शुक्ला उर्फ बेटू को आदर्श त्रिपाठी ने हास्टल बुलाया था। आरोप है कि अभियुक्तगण ने उसकी गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी थी।
crime admision allahabad university allahabad university murder allahabad Student Union ASU Student Council assistant Professor recruitment University of Allahabad CMP college ADC college RO/ARO recrutment exam Rohit Shukla murder case
