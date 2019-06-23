शहर चुनें

Prayagraj

हाईकोर्ट पेंशनर्स की नई कार्यकारिणी गठित, निशीथ अध्यक्ष बने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 12:54 AM IST
Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court
हाईकोर्ट पेंशनर एसोसिएशन की ओर से शनिवार को साईं बेंकिटर में हुई बैठक में नियमावली पर चर्चा की गई। इस मौके पर तीन वर्षीय कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया गया। निशीथ वर्मा को अध्यक्ष व वाईके श्रीवास्तव, वीके टंडन को उपाध्यक्ष चुना गया। रमेश पटेल प्रधान महासचिव बनाया गया। सचिव न्यायिक डीपीएम त्रिपाठी, सचिव आर्गेनाइजेशन सावित्री एरन, कोषाध्यक्ष रोशन लाल पटेल बनाए गए। इस मौके पर डॉ सुशील सिन्हा, राकेश कुमार मिश्रा, रामनाथ, वीडी ओझा, वीरेंद्र टंडन, आरके जुल्का समेत तमाम लोग उपस्थित थे। 
