Video: एक बार फिर 'अतीक और अशरफ' को मारी गई गोली, हमला होते ही दोनों जमीन पर गिरे और तोड़ दिया दम

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
माफिया अतीक अहमद और अशरफ की हत्या मामले में न्यायिक जांच आयोग हर पहलु पर जांच कर रहा है। अब 15 अप्रैल की रात का सच जानने के लिए अस्पताल में उसी जगह सीन रीक्रिएट किया है जहां अतीक और अशरफ को गोली मारी गई थी। न्यायिक जांच आयोग ने एफएसएल और पुलिस की टीम के साथ कॉल्विन अस्पताल पहुंचकर उसी जगह पर वाकये को कैमरे पर दोहराया है। जिसमें उसी दिन की तरह अतीक और अशरफ की गेट से एंट्री होती है और मीडियाकर्मियों से बातचीत के दौरान उसी अंदाज में गोलियां चलती हैं और दोनों माफिया ढेर हो जाते हैं।
#WATCH | Members of the Judicial Commission recreate the crime scene of the killing of gangster brothers Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf in UP's Prayagraj on April 15, as part of the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/vVoaSWVaOZ— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed