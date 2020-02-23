शहर चुनें

High Court Bar Election: Amarendra's lead in the post of president

हाईकोर्ट बार चुनाव Live: अध्यक्ष पद पर अमरेंद्र की बढ़त कायम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 12:10 PM IST
High Court Bar Election: Amarendra's lead in the post of president
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव अपडेट

12:06 PM, 23-Feb-2020
हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव के लिए 500 मतों की गणना हो चुकी है। अध्यक्ष पद पर अमरेंद्रनाथ सिंह 121 मतों के सात सबसे आगे चल रहे हैं। राधाकांत ओझा 103 मतों के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर हैं। अनिल 86 मतों के साथ तीसरे, बृजेश 60 मतों के साथ चौथे स्थान पर हैं।
11:55 AM, 23-Feb-2020

हाईकोर्ट बार चुनाव Live: अध्यक्ष पद पर अमरेंद्र की बढ़त कायम

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव के लिए मतगणना दूसरे दिन रविवार को भी जारी रही। करीब 500 मतों की गणना के बाद अध्यक्ष पद पर अमरेंद्र नाथ सिंह अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंद्वी राधाकांत से आगे चल रहे हैं।
allahabad high court prayagraj high court bar association high court bar council bar council of up allahabad high court bar association election 2020
