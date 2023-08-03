Notifications

प्रयागराज : एनएस वन कार्ड से डेंगू पॉजिटिव मरीजों की देनी होगी रिपोर्ट, पोर्टल पर ब्योरा करना होगा अपलोड

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Thu, 03 Aug 2023 01:34 PM IST
यूडीएसपी पोर्टल पर प्राइवेट अस्पताल व नर्सिंग होम के डेंगू मरीजों का ब्योरा अपलोड करते ही इसकी जानकारी जिला प्रशासन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, नगर निगम व जिला मलेरिया विभाग को मिल जाएगी।

डेंगू संक्रमण - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

एनएस वन एंटीजन रैपिड कार्ड से डेंगू की जांच में पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर संबंधित चिकित्साधिकारी की जिम्मेदारी होगी कि वह मरीज की एलाइजा जांच कराएं। पॉजिटिव आने पर डेंगू का इलाज शुरू किया जाएगा। इसके लिए यूनिफाइड डिजीज सर्विलांस पोर्टल (यूडीएसपी) पर निजी अस्पताल एनएस वन मरीजों का ब्योरा अपलोड करेंगे।



यूडीएसपी पोर्टल पर प्राइवेट अस्पताल व नर्सिंग होम के डेंगू मरीजों का ब्योरा अपलोड करते ही इसकी जानकारी जिला प्रशासन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, नगर निगम व जिला मलेरिया विभाग को मिल जाएगी। इसके बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग मरीज की एलाइजा जांच के लिए संबंधित चिकित्साधिकारी को अवगत कराएगा। फिर इन मरीजों का डेंगू की तर्ज पर इलाज होगा। विभाग ने एनएस वन कार्ड में डेंगू पॉजिटिव आने पर भी इलाज में सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी है।


बता दें कि वर्ष 2022 में डेंगू के 1465 मरीज एलाइजा जांच में पाए गए थे। इसमें करीब सात लोगों की मौत भी हो गई थी। एलाइजा से कहीं ज्यादा मरीज एनएस वन जांच के पाए गए थे, जिन्हें स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा मौसमी बुखार बताया गया था। मगर इन सभी मरीजों के लक्षण डेंगू मरीजों की तरह ही थे। इनका प्लेटलेट्स तेजी से गिर रहा था। कई मरीजों की मौत भी हो गई थी, लेकिन इनकी गिनती डेंगू मरीजों में नहीं की गई थी।

हालांकि इस बार भी एलाइजा जांच में पॉजिटिव पाए जाने वाले मरीजों को ही डेंगू संक्रमित माना जाएगा, लेकिन एनएस वन जांच में पॉजिटिव आने वाले मरीजों का ब्योरा भी सरकार अपने पास रखना चाहती है।

2700 घरों का निरीक्षण, 44 जगह मिले डेंगू के लार्वा

जिला मलेरिया विभाग ने 2700 घरों का निरीक्षण किया है। इसमें 44 घरों में डेंगू मच्छर के लार्वा पाए गए हैं। दो मरीज हाल ही में पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसमें एक मरीज का इलाज लखनऊ के पीजीआई में और दूसरे का इलाज एसआरएन अस्पताल में हुआ है। इसके अलावा छावनी सामान्य अस्पताल में एनएस वन कार्ड की जांच का मरीज डेंगू पॉजिटिव पाया गया है।

यूडीएसपी को आईडीएसपी पोर्टल की जगह इस वर्ष लाया गया है। इसमें डेंगू, मलेरिया सहित कुल 12 बीमारियों के मरीजों की जानकारी सभी सरकारी व प्राइवेट चिकित्सकीय संस्थानों को देनी होगी। इसी आधार पर इन बीमारियों के विस्तार पर नजर रखी जाएगी। - डॉ. वरुण क्वात्रा, जिला सर्विलांस अधिकारी
Followed