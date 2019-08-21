शहर चुनें

भाजपा सांसद ने किया सरेंडर, जमानत मंजूर

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 09:00 PM IST
भाजपा सांसद ने किया सरेंडर, जमानत मंजूर
प्रयागराज। कानून के उल्लंघन सहित दो मुकदमों में मेरठ के भाजपा सांसद राजेन्द्र अग्रवाल ने बुधवार को स्पेशल कोर्ट एमपीएमएलए में सरेंडर किया। बचाव पक्ष की ओर से पेश जमानत अर्जी पर सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने जमानत मंजूर कर ली और जमानतें दाखिल करने पर उनको रिहा कर दिया। यह आदेश स्पेशल कोर्ट के जज पवन कुमार तिवारी ने दिया।
घटना एक फरवरी 2012 की मेरठ के नौचंदी थाने की है। एसओ अलका सिंह ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। आरोप है कि भाजपा सांसद राजेन्द्र अग्रवाल, पूर्व विधायक अमित अग्रवाल, सोमेन्द्र तोमर सहित अन्य नेता सभा कर रहे थे। प्रशासन से सभा की अनुमति नहीं थी। निषेधाज्ञा लागू होने के बावजूद नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने कानून और आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन की धारा में मुकदमा दर्ज किया था। एक अन्य मामला मेरठ रेलवे स्टेशन का है। आरोप है कि सांसद राजेन्द्र अग्रवाल ने अपने समर्थकों के साथ ट्रेन रोक कर रेल प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की थी।
