शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   स्पेशल कोर्ट में पेश हुए अतीक

स्पेशल कोर्ट में पेश हुए अतीक

Allahabad Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 10:03 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
स्पेशल कोर्ट में पेश हुए अतीक, हुई गवाही
विज्ञापन
प्रयागराज। राजूपाल हत्याकांड के गवाह उमेश पाल के अपहरण और धमकी के मुकदमे में मंगलवार को पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद की स्पेशल कोर्ट (एमपीएमएलए) में पेशी हुई। बचाव पक्ष की ओर से दो गवाहों के बयान कराए गए। दूसरा मामला नीटू सरदार हत्याकांड का है। इस प्रकरण में सुनवाई पूरी हो चुकी है और फैसला सुरक्षित है। अतीक की ओर से अधिवक्ता राधेश्याम पांडेय और अन्य वकीलों ने पक्ष रखा। उमेश पाल के मामले में बचाव पक्ष के गवाह जगदीश प्रसाद और पूर्व डीजीसी डीएस लाल की गवाही कराई गई।

Recommended

Bollywood

चोट लगने के बाद पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आई राखी सावंत, बोली- पब्लिसिटी स्टंट नहीं है ये

13 नवंबर 2018

राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत
Bollywood

चोट लगने के बाद पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आई राखी सावंत, बोली- पब्लिसिटी स्टंट नहीं है ये

13 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

B'Day Spl: इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान प्रेग्नेंट हो गई थीं जूही चावला, ऐसे करती थीं काम

13 नवंबर 2018

juhi chawla
ऋषि कपूर और जूही चावला
जूही चावला
juhi chawla
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान प्रेग्नेंट हो गई थीं जूही चावला, ऐसे करती थीं काम

13 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

75 कमरों वाले इस रॉयल विला को दीपिका-रणवीर ने किया बुक, एक दिन की कीमत भी जान लें

13 नवंबर 2018

deepika-ranveer wedding
deepika-ranveer wedding
deepika-ranveer wedding
deepika-ranveer wedding
Bollywood

75 कमरों वाले इस रॉयल विला को दीपिका-रणवीर ने किया बुक, एक दिन की कीमत भी जान लें

13 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

केबीसी 10: जीतकर भी खाली हाथ लौटे 6ठीं क्लास के तुषित, अमिताभ ने बताया नहीं मिलेंगे रुपये क्योंकि...

13 नवंबर 2018

kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc 10
Bollywood

केबीसी 10: जीतकर भी खाली हाथ लौटे 6ठीं क्लास के तुषित, अमिताभ ने बताया नहीं मिलेंगे रुपये क्योंकि...

13 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

वो 5 दांव जो, राखी सावंत को पड़े काफी महंगे, कभी दर्ज हुआ केस, तो अब पहुंच गई अस्पताल

13 नवंबर 2018

rakhi sawant
राखी सावंत
rakhi sawant
rakhi sawant
Bollywood

वो 5 दांव जो, राखी सावंत को पड़े काफी महंगे, कभी दर्ज हुआ केस, तो अब पहुंच गई अस्पताल

13 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' के कलेक्शन में 90 फीसदी की भारी गिरावट, 5वें दिन कमाए महज इतने

13 नवंबर 2018

Thugs Of Hindostan
Thugs Of Hindostan
Thugs Of Hindostan
Thugs Of Hindostan
Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' के कलेक्शन में 90 फीसदी की भारी गिरावट, 5वें दिन कमाए महज इतने

13 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

These five stunning locations in northeast will make your honeymoon memorable forever
Travel

हनीमून को बेहद रोमांटिक और यादगार बना देंगी नॉर्थ ईस्ट की ये खूबसूरत जगहें

13 नवंबर 2018

Air Ticket big discount: airasia offering seats booking at a fare of lowest rupees 399 only
Business Diary

मात्र 399 रुपये में कीजिए 120 स्थानों पर हवाई सफर, यह कंपनी दे रही है मौका

13 नवंबर 2018

करंट की चपेट में आए युवक
Varanasi

बलिया में करंट लगने से दो युवकों की मौत, अस्पताल में हंगामा और तोड़फोड़

13 नवंबर 2018

Jail Love Story
America

2382 भारतीय अमेरिका की जेलों में बंद, अवैध रूप से अमेरिका में प्रवेश का है आरोप

13 नवंबर 2018

chhath
Lifestyle

छठ पूजा 2018: प्रसाद बनाते समय भूल से भी ना करें ये गलतियां, छठी मइया हो जाएंगी नाराज

13 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
rohit sharma 100
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा के लिए लकी है आज की तारीख, '13 नवंबर' को ही दुनिया ने देखी थी 'हिटमैन' की ताकत

13 नवंबर 2018

chhath
Relationship

Chhath Pooja 2018: दोस्तों को छठ विश करें इन ट्रेंडिंग व्हाट्सप्प मैसेज के साथ

13 नवंबर 2018

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह को बड़ी राहत, दो मुकदमे समाप्त, भावनाएं भड़काने का था आरोप

13 नवंबर 2018

उमर अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

भारत की वाजिब चिंताओं पर आत्ममंथन करे पाकिस्तान: उमर 

12 नवंबर 2018

अच्युतानंद उर्फ सुमित शुक्ला
Prayagraj

सुमित हत्याकांड: चचेरे भाई का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'पुलिस की ये बात गले से नहीं उतरती'

13 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

PRAYAGRAJ
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद-फैजाबाद ही नहीं, बीते एक साल में कम से कम 25 जगहों के नाम बदले गए

केंद्र सरकार ने पिछले एक साल में कम से कम 25 नगरों और गांवों के नाम बदलने के प्रस्ताव को हरी झंडी दी है, जबकि नाम परिवर्तित करने के कई प्रस्ताव उसके पास लंबित हैं और इनमें पश्चिम बंगाल का नाम बदला जाना भी शामिल है।

12 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ट्रिपल तलाक पीड़िता समीना की गिरफ्तारी पर रोक
Prayagraj

ट्रिपल तलाक पीड़िता समीना की गिरफ्तारी पर रोक

13 नवंबर 2018

जमीन विवाद में दबंगों ने पीटकर छह को किया घायल
Prayagraj

जमीन विवाद में दबंगों ने पीटकर छह को किया घायल

13 नवंबर 2018

इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलने के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलने के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज

13 नवंबर 2018

प्रयागराज
Prayagraj

बड़ा सवाल: कब पूरे होंगे कुंभ के काम

13 नवंबर 2018

मोदी वितरित करेंगे ई-रिक्शा
Prayagraj

अवैध रूप से चल रहे तीन हजार ई रिक्शा

13 नवंबर 2018

प्रयाग कुंभ
Prayagraj

दूधिया रोशनी से नहाएगा कुंभ नगर, दिखेगी अद्वितीय छटा

13 नवंबर 2018

रिप्पल फर्जावाड़ा
Prayagraj

सहपाठी ने छात्रा को प्रेम जाल में फंसा लाखों ऐंठे

12 नवंबर 2018

छठ का अवकाश आज
Prayagraj

छठ का अवकाश आज

12 नवंबर 2018

flyover
Prayagraj

पानी की टंकी-हाईकोर्ट फ्लाईओवर की ट्रायल टेस्टिंग की तिथियां तय

12 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

‘भाई दूज’ के मौके पर भाई-बहनों ने लगाई यमुना में डुबकी

प्रयागराज में भी भाईदूज के मौके पर  यमुना नदी में स्नान के लिए श्रद्धालु उमड़े। हजारों की संख्या में भाई-बहनों ने एक-दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर डुबकी लगाई और दीपदान किया।

9 नवंबर 2018

योगी 1:02

इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलकर प्रयागराज रखने पर बोले सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ

4 नवंबर 2018

प्रयागराज 2:23

20 करोड़ रुपयों की लागत से प्रयागराज में शुरू हुआ ‘पेंट माई सिटी’ अभियान

3 नवंबर 2018

SUMIT MURDER 2:37

प्रयागराज में इनामी छात्र नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या

2 नवंबर 2018

कार शोरूम 1:02

प्रयागराज: जोरदार धमाकों से दहल उठा सिविल लाइंस इलाका

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

प्रतापगढ़।
Prayagraj

पांच दिन बाद खुले कार्यालय, गायब रहे अफसर

12 नवंबर 2018

Justice Amreshwar Pratap appointed Chief Justice of Patna High Court
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के वरिष्ठ न्यायमूर्ति अमरेश्वर प्रताप पटना हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस नियुक्त

10 नवंबर 2018

अच्युतानंद उर्फ सुमित शुक्ला
Prayagraj

सुमित हत्याकांड: दो और युवक हिरासत में

12 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

सराहनीय पहल: यहां स्कूल प्रबंधन ने कर्मचारियों सहित सभी बच्चों का कराया निशुल्क बीमा

12 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

कुंभ मेला क्षेत्र में भूमि आवंटन के लिए आवेदन की तिथि 15 नवंबर तक बढ़ी

12 नवंबर 2018

प्रयागराज
Prayagraj

देव असीस सुरुजदेव रखली बरत तोहार

13 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.