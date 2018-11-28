शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘सी’ एवं ‘डी’ परीक्षा में 2812 को नौकरी

स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘सी’ एवं ‘डी’ परीक्षा में 2812 को नौकरी

Allahabad Bureau Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 07:59 PM IST
स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘सी’ एवं ‘डी’ परीक्षा में 2812 को नौकरी
0 एसएससी की स्टेनोग्राफर-2017 परीक्षा का अंतिम परिणाम जारी
प्रयागराज। कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) ने स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘सी’ एवं ‘डी’ परीक्षा के स्किल टेस्ट के बाद अंतिम परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षा में 2812 अभ्यर्थी अंतिम रूप से चयनित हुए। परीक्षा का आयोजन 21 नवंबर 2017 को किया गया था। स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘सी’ के लिए 8469 अभ्यर्थी एवं ग्रेड ‘डी’ के लिए 15004 अभ्यर्थी सफल हुए थे। आयोग के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालयों की ओर से आयोजित स्किल टेस्ट में ग्रेड ‘सी’ में कुल 3731 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए, इसमें 2290 अंग्रेजी, जबकि 1441 हिंदी की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘डी’ के लिए कुल 6439 अभ्यर्थी में से 3955 अंग्रेजी में, जबकि 2484 अभ्यर्थी हिंदी की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। आयोग की ओर से घोषित अंतिम परिणाम में स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘सी’ में कुल 601 अभ्यर्थी सफल हुए, जबकि ग्रेड ‘डी’ में 2211 अभ्यर्थी अंतिम रूप से सफल घोषित किए गए।

