शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   भाजपा विधायक ने वारंट रिकॉल कराया

भाजपा विधायक ने वारंट रिकॉल कराया

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 09:30 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर के ध्यानार्थ
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
00000000000000000000000000000

भाजपा विधायक ने वारंट रिकॉल कराया
प्रयागराज। कानपुर निवासी भाजपा विधायक और पूर्व एमपी अशोक सिंह चंदेल ने बृहस्पतिवार को स्पेशल कोर्ट एमपीएमएलए में सरेंडर कर अपने खिलाफ जारी गैरजमानती वारंट रिकॉल कराया। विधायक के खिलाफ कोतवाली हमीरपुर में जानलेवा हमला करने और विधि विरुद्ध जमाव, कानून के उल्लंघन और आर्म्स एक्ट आदि की धाराओं में कई मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। इन मुकदमों से संबंधित पत्रावली सुनवाई के लिए स्पेशल कोर्ट एमपीएमएलए आई है। कोर्ट ने अभियुक्त को हाजिर होने के लिए समन जारी किया था। वह नहीं आए तो गैरजमानती वारंट जारी कर दिया। वारंट जारी होने के बाद उन्होंने कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर कहा कि उनको समन प्राप्त नहीं हुआ था इसलिए आ नहीं सके। स्पेशल कोर्ट जज पवन कुमार तिवारी ने सभी वारंट वापस ले लिए हैं।

Recommended

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
World

पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत के छोटे से एक्शन से पाकिस्तान में मच गया हाहाकार

21 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

जहीर ने लगाई इस गेंदबाज की क्लास, बोले- उतावलेपन को करें कंट्रोल वरना चौपट हो जाएगा करियर

21 फरवरी 2019

khaleel and zaheer
खलील अहमद
zaheer ganguly
khaleel ahmed
Cricket News

जहीर ने लगाई इस गेंदबाज की क्लास, बोले- उतावलेपन को करें कंट्रोल वरना चौपट हो जाएगा करियर

21 फरवरी 2019

Galaxy Fold
Gadgets

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी फोल्ड हुआ लॉन्च, दो डिस्प्ले के साथ मिलेगी 12GB रैम

21 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
Cricket News

दुनिया का सबसे अमीर क्रिकेट बोर्ड हुआ मजबूर, विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान पर नहीं लगा सकता पाबंदी

21 फरवरी 2019

india vs pakistan
ind vs pak
ind vs pak
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

दुनिया का सबसे अमीर क्रिकेट बोर्ड हुआ मजबूर, विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान पर नहीं लगा सकता पाबंदी

21 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

सबको हंसाने वाले कपिल शर्मा पहली बार स्टेज पर हुए भावुक, शराब पीने की लत पर बोले- 'सिर्फ इस शख्स की वजह से...'

21 फरवरी 2019

कपिल शर्मा
कपिल शर्मा
kapil sharma
कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

सबको हंसाने वाले कपिल शर्मा पहली बार स्टेज पर हुए भावुक, शराब पीने की लत पर बोले- 'सिर्फ इस शख्स की वजह से...'

21 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

सुहागरात
Bizarre News

हनीमून की रात खुला पति का गहरा राज, हताश पत्नी ने दुनिया को बताई सच्चाई

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: दरोगा ने बदसलूकी से रोकी सीजेएम की गाड़ी, कोर्ट में तलब, लिखित स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया

कुंभ मेला ड्यूटी में तैनात एक दरोगा ने माघी पूर्णिमा के दिन इलाहाबाद के सीजेएम मिथिलेश कुमार तिवारी का सरकारी वाहन रोक लिया और उनके साथ बदसलूकी भी की। इस घटना पर कड़ा रुख अपनाते हुए सीजेएम ने दरोगा को तलब कर लिखित स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: प्रयागराज में विकास कार्यों की रफ्तार, गंगा पर छह लेन पुल, इनर रिंग रोड का रास्ता साफ

21 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: कल्पवासियों के जाने से सूना लगने लगा मेला

21 फरवरी 2019

खुल्दाबाद मस्जिद के बाहर जमा लोग
Prayagraj

पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में लगा बैनर गिरने पर विवाद, तनाव

19 फरवरी 2019

स्वामी वासुदेवानंद के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज
Prayagraj

स्वामी वासुदेवानंद के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज

21 फरवरी 2019

PM Narendra Modi will visit kumbh mela Prayagraj on 24th February
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: प्रधानमंत्री का कार्यक्रम तय, 24 को लगाएंगे संगम में डुबकी

20 फरवरी 2019

स्कूल से लौट रही छात्र का शोहदे ने हाथ पकड़ा
Prayagraj

स्कूल से लौट रही छात्र का शोहदे ने हाथ पकड़ा

21 फरवरी 2019

कौिड़िहार ब्लाक प्रमुख के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर यथास्थिति का आदेश
Prayagraj

कौिड़िहार ब्लाक प्रमुख के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर यथास्थिति का आदेश

21 फरवरी 2019

मोबाइल फोन हैकिंग पर कार्रवाई का निर्देश
Prayagraj

मोबाइल फोन हैकिंग पर कार्रवाई का निर्देश

21 फरवरी 2019

असुरक्षित डॉग शो के आयेजन पर जवाब तलब
Prayagraj

असुरक्षित डॉग शो के आयेजन पर जवाब तलब

21 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

कुंभ मेले में फिर लगी आग, कल्पवासी कैंप के चार टेंट जले

प्रयागराज के कुंभ में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ हालांकि इस दौरान कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। दरअसल, शॉट सर्किट की वजह से कल्पवासी कैंप में आग लग गई। 

19 फरवरी 2019

माघी पूर्णिमा 0:54

माघी पूर्णिमा आज, हजारों श्रद्धालु संगम में लगा रहे हैं डुबकी

19 फरवरी 2019

शंकराचार्य 1:35

पुलवामा हमले के बाद शंकराचार्य सरस्वती ने रामाग्रह यात्रा कार्यक्रम किया स्थगित

17 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 1:10

पुलवामा हमला: कुंभ में साधु-संतों ने ऐसे दी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

16 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 0:53

कुंभ में साधु-संतों का अग्नि स्नान, आग की ताप से खुद को शुद्ध करने की परंपरा

16 फरवरी 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: किलाघाट पर पलटी नाव, गोताखोरो ने बचायी 11 श्रद्धालुओं की जान

21 फरवरी 2019

water transport
Prayagraj

एयरबोट सेवा: वाराणसी से प्रयागराज तक जल परिवहन सेवा दो-तीन महीने में, मार्च में शुरू हो जाएगा आवागमन

21 फरवरी 2019

मौके पर भीड़ और पलटा हुआ ट्रक
Prayagraj

यूपी: तेज रफ्तार ट्रक बेकाबू होकर दुकान पर पलटा, हादसे में पति-पत्नी और बेटे की मौत

20 फरवरी 2019

घटना के बाद मौके पर जमा भीड़
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़: तेज रफ्तार ट्रक बेकाबू होकर दुकान पर पलटा, 3 लोगों की मौत

20 फरवरी 2019

Vande Bharat Expressway
Prayagraj

पहले ही सफर में वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस दोनों ओर से लेट

18 फरवरी 2019

UPPSC
Prayagraj

राज्य अभियंत्रण सेवा परीक्षा: जेई के 3000 से अधिक पदों पर फंसी भर्ती, UPPSC कार्यालय में प्रदर्शन

19 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.