राज्यमंत्री दारासिंह

Allahabad Bureau Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 10:40 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राज्य मंत्री दारा सिंह के मुकदमे में समन
इलाहाबाद। स्पेशल कोर्ट ने आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के मामले में दर्ज मुकदमे में प्रदेश सरकार के राज्य मंत्री दारा सिंह को उपस्थित होने के लिए समन जारी किया है।
अभियोजन के अनुसार घटना 10 फरवरी 2017 की मधुवन थाना मऊ की है। एसओ योगेन्द्र बहादुर सिंह ने बिना अनुमति के प्रचार कर रहे भाजपा प्रत्याशी दारा सिंह और अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का मुकदमा दर्ज किया था। प्रकरण की पत्रावली मऊ से अंतरित होकर सुनवाई के लिए स्पेशल कोर्ट आई है। शनिवार को मामले की सुनवाई हुई जिसमें कोर्ट ने अभियुक्तगणों को उपस्थित होने के लिए समन जारी करने का आदेश दिया है। अगली सुनवाई 11 दिसंबर को होगी।

Allahabad University Violence
India News

इविवि छात्रसंघ चुनाव नतीजे के बाद आधी रात बवाल, बमबाजी के बाद हॉलैंड हॉल में आगजनी

वही हुआ, जिसकी आशंका जताई गई थी। पुलिस प्रशासन की तैयारियां धरी रह गईं और चुनाव परिणाम घोषित होते ही इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय व उसके आसपास के क्षेत्र का माहौल बिगड़ गया। यहां ताबड़तोड़ बमबाजी के साथ ही आगजनी की गई।

6 अक्टूबर 2018

1536 सहायक अध्यापकों की नियुक्ति का आदेश
Allahabad

1536 सहायक अध्यापकों की नियुक्ति का आदेश

6 अक्टूबर 2018

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

छात्रसंघ पर सछास और एनएसयूआई का कब्जा

6 अक्टूबर 2018

कम गुणांक वालों को वरीयता वाले जिले में नियुबिक्त देने को चुनौती
Allahabad

कम गुणांक वालों को वरीयता वाले जिले में नियुबिक्त देने को चुनौती

6 अक्टूबर 2018

कर्वी के पूर्व विधायक वीर सिंह को गैरजमानती वारंट
Allahabad

कर्वी के पूर्व विधायक वीर सिंह को गैरजमानती वारंट

6 अक्टूबर 2018

विवि में बवाल: अध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी समेत 20 नामजद
Allahabad

विवि में बवाल: अध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी समेत 20 नामजद

6 अक्टूबर 2018

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

आधी रात जश्न में डूबे प्रत्याशी, समर्थक

6 अक्टूबर 2018

डाक के लिए यूनिवर्सिटभ्
Allahabad

डाक के लिए यूनिवर्सिटभ्

6 अक्टूबर 2018

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

सीएमपी में जमकर बमबाजी, पुलिस ने बरसाईं लाठियां

6 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी पक्ष पहुंचा हॉस्टल, जमकर मारपीट
Allahabad

आरोपी पक्ष पहुंचा हॉस्टल, जमकर मारपीट

6 अक्टूबर 2018

