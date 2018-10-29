शहर चुनें

अलीगढ़ फल मंडी में बिजली कर्मचारियों को लगा करंट, तीनों की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 06:02 PM IST
लगा करंट
लगा करंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
अलीगढ़ फलमंडी स्थित विधुत सब स्टेशन पर फॉल्ट सही करते समय दो लाइन मैन और एक संविदा कर्मी करंट की चपेट में आकर गम्भीर रूप से झुलस गए। तीनों को गंभीर हालत में मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया। 
विधुत विभाग के अधिकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में मौजूद बताए गए हैं। दरअसल, इलाके में शटडाउन को लेकर मरमम्त का काम चल रहा था लेकिन आरोप लगाया जा रहा है कि विधुत विभाग की लापरवाही की वजह से ही यह हादसा हुआ। घटना थाना बन्नादेवी क्षेत्र के सरसौल इलाके की है। 

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Aligarh

पुलिस ने छापा मारकर बरामद किए 15 लाख के अवैध पटाखे, आरोपी फरार

हरदुआगंज पुलिस और अग्निशमन विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने कस्बे में एक मकान पर छापा मारकर करीब 15 लाख रुपये के अवैध पटाखे बरामद किए। बिना लाइसेंस के रिहायसी इलाके में आतिशबाजी का भंडारण किया गया था।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

काजी अब्दुल सत्तार और उनका निवास
Aligarh

'किस्सागोई चुप है और हर पल उदास है', पद्मश्री काजी अब्दुल सत्तार के निधन पर शहर में शोक की लहर

29 अक्टूबर 2018

काजी अब्दुल सत्तार और उनका निवास
Delhi NCR

पद्मश्री साहित्यकार काजी अब्दुल सत्तार का दिल्ली के अस्पताल में निधन, शोक में साहित्य जगत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

हाथरस
Uttar Pradesh

दिनदहाड़े ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका को मारी गोली, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

28 अक्टूबर 2018

मामले का खुलासा
Aligarh

बेटे ने मां और उसके प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर की थी पिता की हत्या

28 अक्टूबर 2018

अदालत का फैसला
Aligarh

पत्नी की हत्या में करवाचौथ के दिन पति को उम्रकैद, कोर्ट ने एक साल बाद सुनाया फैसला

27 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसा : इधर पत्नी ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, उधर पति ने तोड़ा दम

28 अक्टूबर 2018

AMU
Aligarh

एएमयू का वीडियो फुटेज बताएगा देशद्रोह के आरोप का सच

29 अक्टूबर 2018

एएमयू वीमेंस कॉलेज में छात्र संघ चुनाव में प्रचार करती छात्रा।
Aligarh

एएमयू छात्र संघ चुनाव: चेयर पदों के लिए 14 प्रत्याशी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

julie
Aligarh

रंजिश का मामलाः तिरुपति बिहारी कालोनी में घर में  घुसकर महिला को मारी गोली

28 अक्टूबर 2018

