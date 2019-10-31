शहर चुनें

ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में लदे बोरों पर बैठे तीन बच्चे हाईटेंशन लाइन से झुलसे

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 12:33 AM IST
विद्युत करंट से झुलसे बच्चे जिला अस्पताल में उपचार कराते हुए।
विद्युत करंट से झुलसे बच्चे जिला अस्पताल में उपचार कराते हुए। - फोटो : HATHRAS
ख़बर सुनें
क्राइम न्यूज, अमर उजाला, हाथरस।
कोतवाली चंदपा क्षेत्र के गांव नगला वास कुंवरपुर में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में भरे आलू के बोरों पर बैठे तीन बच्चे हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आ गए। इससे तीनों बुरी तरह से झुलस गए। परिजनों ने तीनों बच्चों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
बुधवार दोपहर को शिवराम निवासी नगला वास कुंवरपुर अपने खेतों में आलू की बुवाई करने के लिए कोल्ड स्टोरेज से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में आलू के बोरे लाद कर लाए थे। वह ट्रॉली में लदे इन आलू के बोरों को अपने खेतों पर लेकर जा रहे थे। ट्रॉली में लदे बोरों के ऊपर शिवराम का सात साल का बेटा जितेंद्र व नौ साल का बेटा तोताराम और आठ साल का आकाश पुत्र रामचरण बैठा हुआ था। खेत में हाईटेंशन की लाइन काफी नीचे होने के कारण तीनों बच्चे उसकी चपेट में आ गए। इससे वह बुरी तरह से झुलस गए। यह देख परिजनों के होश उड़ गए। मौके पर स्थानीय लोगों की भारी भीड़ लग गई। तीनों बच्चों को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां पर उनका उपचार जारी है।
burn from current
