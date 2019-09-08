शहर चुनें

शिक्षक की राया के निकट ट्रेन से गिरकर मौत

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 12:09 AM IST
शिक्षक की राया के निकट ट्रेन से गिरकर मौत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस। शहर के हलवाई खाना निवासी सुगंध वार्ष्णेय पुत्र पवन वार्ष्णेय मथुरा किसी कार्य से गया था। मृतक शिक्षक था। वह मथुरा से ट्रेन से लौट रहा था।
उसकी ट्रेन से गिरने से मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही परिजनों में हाहाकार मच गया। आनन-फानन सभी परिजन राया की ओर रवाना हो गए। घटना की सूचना से बाजार में भीड़ लग गई।
कोतवाल राया सुभाषचंद्र पांडेय ने बताया कि सुगंध के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा जा रहा है।
