अलीगढ़: पुलिस ने अवैध बूचड़खाने पर मारा छापा, 12 गिरफ्तार, कई वाहन जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 09:39 AM IST
Police raid at illegal slaughterhouse
Police raid at illegal slaughterhouse - फोटो : ANI
पुलिस ने हिंद एग्रो फैक्ट्री के परिसर में चल रहे एक अवैध बूचड़खाने पर शनिवार को छापा मारा। पुलिस ने अवैध बूचड़खाने चलाने के आरोप में 12 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि, छापे के दौरान कई मारे गए बछड़े पाए गए, साथ ही 65 भैंस वध करने के लिए तैयार थे, जिन्हें मुक्त कराया गया है। इसके साथ ही 65 दोपहिया, 14 चार पहिया और 1 ट्रक जब्त किए गए हैं।



 



 

illegal slaughterhouses in up police raid slaughterhouse in up illegal slaughterhouse slaughterhouse in aligarh


