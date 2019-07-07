अलीगढ़: पुलिस ने अवैध बूचड़खाने पर मारा छापा, 12 गिरफ्तार, कई वाहन जब्त

Aligarh: Police conducted a raid at an illegal slaughterhouse being run on premises of a Hind Agro factory & arrested 12 people. Police say "Some slaughtered calves were found. 65 buffaloes were ready to be slaughtered. 65 two-wheelers, 14 four-wheelers & 1 truck seized." (06.07) pic.twitter.com/BiHzsCKWho— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2019
झगड़े के मुकदमे में धाराएं हटाए जाने से आहत फैक्ट्री मजदूर ने शनिवार शाम सांसद कार्यालय में खुद को आग लगाकर जान देने की कोशिश की।
7 जुलाई 2019