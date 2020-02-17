शहर चुनें

अलीगढ़: दो पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट, एक की मौत, मौके पर पुलिसबल तैनात

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़ Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 10:43 PM IST
अलीगढ़ में दो पक्षों में मारपीट
अलीगढ़ में दो पक्षों में मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ के पला साहिबाबाद में दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट की घटना सामने आई है। यहां सट्टे के पैसों को लेकर दो पक्षों में जमकर ईँट, पत्थर और गोली चली। इसमें एक शख्स की मौत हो गई। 
मौत की खबर सुनते ही आक्रोशित भीड़ ने बाइक को आग के हवाले कर दिया। सूचना मिलते ही कई थानों की पुलिसबल मौके पर पहुंच गई है और मामले को संभालने में लगी है।  
