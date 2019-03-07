शहर चुनें

Aligarh

अलीगढ़ : नाइजीरियाई छात्र फर्जी आधार कार्ड लेकर पहुंचा लाइसेंस बनवाने, संदेह होने पर गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 04:18 PM IST
अलीगढ़ युनिवर्सिटी
अलीगढ़ युनिवर्सिटी - फोटो : ANI
अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय में पढ़ने वाले एक  नाइजीरियाई छात्र से जुड़ा अजीबोगरीब मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल, नाइजीरियाई छात्र फर्जी आधार कार्ड लेकर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए आरटीओ ऑफिस पहुंच गया। 
मगर बाद में आरटीओ ऑफिस कर्मियों को छात्र पर शक हुआ, जिसके बाद विभाग द्वारा मौके पर पुलिस बुलवाई गई और आरोपी छात्र को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। फिलहाल नाइजीरियाई छात्र से पूछताछ जारी है। मामला थानां बन्नादेवी क्षेत्र का बताया जा रहा है।  

