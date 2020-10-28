शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   aligarh doctors give new life to rat done surgery took out 25 gram tumour from eyes see photos

अलीगढ़ः डॉक्टरों ने चूहे को दी नई जिंदगी, सर्जरी कर आंख से निकाला 25 ग्राम का ट्यूमर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़, Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 04:07 PM IST
rat surgery in aligarh
1 of 5
rat surgery in aligarh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ के डॉ. विराम ने एक चूहे को नई जिंदगी दी। डॉक्टर ने उस चूहे के आंख की सर्जरी कर लगभग 25 ग्राम का ट्यूमर निकाला, जिससे अब वह चूहा राहत महसूस कर रहा है। तस्वीरों में देखें पूरी सर्जरी...
rat surgery in aligarh
rat surgery in aligarh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चूहे की सर्जरी कर आंख से निकाला ट्यूमर
चूहे की सर्जरी कर आंख से निकाला ट्यूमर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्जरी करने वाले डॉक्टर विराम
सर्जरी करने वाले डॉक्टर विराम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चूहे की हुई सफल सर्जरी
चूहे की हुई सफल सर्जरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चूहे की सर्जरी कर आंख से निकाला ट्यूमर
चूहे की सर्जरी कर आंख से निकाला ट्यूमर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
