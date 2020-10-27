शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   hathras gang rape case STF questioned Congress leader Shyoraj Jeevan

हाथरस कांड: एसटीएफ की पूछताछ में कांग्रेस नेता श्यौराज जीवन बोले-भावनाओं में बहकर कुछ कह दिया था...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 09:31 PM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 6
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के बिटिया प्रकरण में जातीय दंगे की साजिश रचने और कांग्रेस नेता श्यौराज जीवन द्वारा भड़काऊ बयान देने के मुकदमों में एसटीएफ ने विवेचना तेज कर दी है। इसी क्रम में एसटीएफ ने अलीगढ़ पहुंचकर कांग्रेस नेता जीवन से पूछताछ की। इस दौरान जीवन ने एसटीएफ के समक्ष अपना पक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि वह कई साल हाथरस कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष रहे हैं, हर वर्ग की सेवा की है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने आरोपियों के परिजनों से पूछे सवाल, परिजन बोले-जब खेत में चार लोग भागेंगे तो...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

रोहतांग दर्रा
Himachal Pradesh

रोहतांग समेत मनाली की ऊंची चोटियों पर ताजा हिमपात, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

27 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
कार्यक्रम में शामिल सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ व संत समाज के लोग।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कौन होता है दंडाधिकारी, जिसकी भूमिका में नजर आए सीएम योगी

27 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

होम आइसोलेशन में हैं तो नजरअंदाज न करें ये सात लक्षण, तुरंत करें डॉक्टर को फोन

27 अक्टूबर 2020

जन्मतिथि से बनवाएं अपनी फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें आने वाले समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

जन्मतिथि से बनवाएं अपनी फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें आने वाले समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
परिवार की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

पत्नी और दो बच्चों की हत्या के बाद की थी खुदकुशी, अब हैरान कर देगी सुसाइड नोट में लिखी वजह

27 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रीति
Agra

तीन घंटे बाद बदल गई प्रीति की जिंदगी, पीएम से कहा था घर जर्जर है, डीएम ने दिया दो लाख का चेक

27 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में 1439 पद भरने की मंजूरी, शिक्षकों-विद्यार्थियों के लिए राहत, जानें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

27 अक्टूबर 2020

बदरीनाथ हाईवे
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ हाईवे कई जगह बना जानलेवा, ऊपर चट्टान और नीचे बह रही अलकनंदा, तस्वीरें...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
उच्च हिमालयी क्षेत्र में बर्फबारी
Jammu

सर्दियों में पर्यटन से उम्मीद लगाए हैं कश्मीर के कारोबारी

27 अक्टूबर 2020

हिमाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन आयोग
Himachal Pradesh

अब कनिष्ठ कार्यालय सहायक के भरे जाएंगे 1756 पद, हिमाचल सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

27 अक्टूबर 2020

जन्मतिथि से बनवाएं अपनी फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें आने वाले समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

जन्मतिथि से बनवाएं अपनी फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें आने वाले समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
Agra

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में दर्शनार्थियों की संख्या में इजाफा, अब ढाई हजार भक्त कर सकेंगे दर्शन

27 अक्टूबर 2020

प्राइड मेट्रो स्टेशन पर ट्रांसजेंडर की नियुक्ति
Delhi NCR

एनएमआरसी ने ट्रांसजेंडरों को समर्पित किया 'प्राइड मेट्रो स्टेशन', छह को दी नौकरी, बढ़ाया सम्मान

27 अक्टूबर 2020

छात्रा के परिजन रोड जाम करते हुए
Delhi NCR

बल्लभगढ़ हत्याकांडः निकिता के माता-पिता बोले- दोषियों को दो विकास दुबे जैसी मौत

27 अक्टूबर 2020

बीकॉम की छात्रा की हत्या
Delhi NCR

छात्रा के पिता का बड़ा दावा- आरोपी की मां फोन कर बेटी पर धर्म परिवर्तन का डालती थी दबाव

27 अक्टूबर 2020

हर्ष फायरिंग में गायक को लगी गोली।
Ballia

तस्वीरें: भाजपा नेता के बेटे की बर्थडे पार्टी में हर्ष फायरिंग, भोजपुरी गायक को लगी गोली

27 अक्टूबर 2020

पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद।
Varanasi

स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स संवाद: रेहड़ी-ठेला वालों से पीएम मोदी ने की बात, बताया क्या खाना चाहते हैं बनारस में

27 अक्टूबर 2020

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: एसयूवी ने कार को मारी जबरदस्त टक्कर, सात घायल, दो की हालत गंभीर

27 अक्टूबर 2020

दिवाली ऑफर 2020: खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

Diwali Offer: दीपावली की तैयारियां शुरू, नए ऑफर, नई डिजाइन और वैरायटी की बहार, कारोबारी बोले...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर में आज का मौसम अपडेट
Gorakhpur

Weather Today: ठंड ने दी दस्तक, सुबह शाम का मौसम हुआ सुहावना, नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में लुढ़क सकता है न्यूनतम पारा

27 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरक्षपीठ में हुई मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के सामने हुई काशी विश्वनाथ के सप्तर्षि आरती।
Varanasi

इतिहास में पहली बार, काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर की सप्तर्षि आरती हुई बाहर

27 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर की महिला शिल्पकारों ने आगामी त्योहारों के लिए बनाए गोबर के दीये।
Gorakhpur

चीन निर्मित दीयों को टक्कर देंगे ये विशेष दीये, जो अंत में खुद भी जलकर हो जाएंगे राख

27 अक्टूबर 2020

मन्नू कबाड़ी के घर दबिश
Meerut

मन्नू कबाड़ी के घर दबिश... अंदर का नजारा देख पुलिस अफसर भी हैरान, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस नेता श्यौराज जीवन
कांग्रेस नेता श्यौराज जीवन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों के घर में पुलिस
आरोपियों के घर में पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X